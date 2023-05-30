Theatre review: A Day feels lacking in explanation without artists present

A Day
Joyce Ho
The Arts House
May 23 and Monday
A Day by Taiwanese artist Joyce Ho comprised a multi-room installation that transformed the rooms of The Arts House with a mix of live performances and pre-recorded videos played on a loop.
A Day
Joyce Ho
The Arts House
May 23 and Monday
A Day by Taiwanese artist Joyce Ho comprised a multi-room installation that transformed the rooms of The Arts House with a mix of live performances and pre-recorded videos played on a loop.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.