The Substation to close permanently after leaving Armenian Street venue

SINGAPORE - The Substation's board announced in a statement on Tuesday (March 2) that the contemporary arts venue will close for good after it leaves its 45 Armenian Street space.

"This difficult decision was made after lengthy deliberations and several discussions with the National Arts Council (NAC) and with members of the arts community," the statement added.

The board said the decision was because "while NAC has suggested that The Substation may return to 45 Armenian Street as a co-tenant when renovations are over, NAC made it clear that The Substation will be one of several co-tenants and will not occupy the building in its full capacity".

The Substation is scheduled to move out of the conserved building it has occupied since 1990 for renovations in July.

The NAC has said that The Substation can return to the venue as a tenant under the Framework for Arts Spaces scheme but that the space will be shared with other arts groups.

The board said that it came to two key conclusions: "Firstly, The Substation will lose a fundamental part of its identity and heritage if it cannot return fully to 45 Armenian Street.

"Secondly, even if it returns as a co-tenant, The Substation will be unable to control the building facilities integral to its operations such as the theatre and gallery.

"This has two implications, namely, the loss of autonomy over the spaces and facilities crucial for its mission, and the loss of income from venue hiring. These factors impact The Substation's ability to operate as an independent arts centre and incubator."

Another contributing factor to the closure is the Covid-19 pandemic, which has made fund-raising especially difficult, the statement added.

Mr Chew Kheng Chuan, chairman of the board, said: "With the loss of 45 Armenian Street, which has been synonymous with The Substation for the past 30 years, The Substation will lose a fundamental part of its identity and heritage.

"The board feels a deep responsibility to the local arts community to preserve the identity and heritage of the Substation as an independent arts centre.

"With our closure, we hope that other arts organisations in Singapore will continue to carry the torch to give budding artists a safe space in which to experiment and develop their art."

Alvin Tan, artistic director of theatre company The Necessary Stage, who has been coordinating a grassroots effort in the arts community to help save The Substation, said: “This announcement has come as a shock. I am dismayed because I don’t think enough was done to save The Substation.

“I wish there was more self-examination, transparency and community engagement, especially since The Substation belongs to the arts community and even the Singaporean general public. In not being transparent, the arts community is locked out of the challenges it has been facing, rendering us all helpless onlookers.”