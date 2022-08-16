The Substation explores rootlessness for SeptFest 2022 a year after its move

SINGAPORE - The Substation, which moved out of 45 Armenian Street last year, will be exploring the theme of "uproot | rootless" during its upcoming annual festival SeptFest.

"When you pull out a plant, what is left? What is going to happen to the soil, the plant?" asks artistic director Ezzam Rahman.

"Change is inevitable. As human beings, and as Singaporeans and practising artists, we constantly face change."

SeptFest, which returns from Sept 1 to 30, showcases art, music, theatre and film by emerging and established names in various locations.

Highlights include The Death Of Singapore Theatre As Scripted By The Infocomm Media Development Authority Of Singapore, a performance lecture written by Alfian Sa'at, to be performed by Farah Ong at 72-13 Mohamed Sultan Road, as well as Across Narrow Waters, an exhibition on the roof of Supper House in Tagore Lane by Anthony Chin and Andrea Rachael Danker.

The Substation, which was founded in September 1990 by theatre doyen Kuo Pao Kun, closed its doors in Armenian Street last July.

The National Arts Council, which took the space back, plans to convert the building into a multi-tenanted arts centre.

Ezzam, 41, who took over the reins last year, says his first SeptFest as artistic director has been "a very humbling experience".

"The Substation has always been about coming together and building relationships. I hope I can continue that."

There are no immediate plans to rehome The Substation, he says, adding that their main focus will be events such as SeptFest.

During this year's edition, people can also look forward to a programme of films at the Alliance Francaise de Singapour, curated by film director Ghazi Alqudcy, as well as exhibitions at 72-13 Mohamed Sultan Road and Figment Embassy House in Geylang.

The latter will also be the backdrop to The One At Home, a durational performance by playwright and actor Oliver Chong, who will isolate himself for 14 days in a room and offer live daily updates on The Substation's Instagram account.