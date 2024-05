SINGAPORE – Three Singapore-led productions and a Thai theatre work comprise this year’s The Studios season at the Esplanade from July 12 to Sept 7. Early-bird tickets are now on sale.

The 2024 theme of Fault Lines is the second part of a trilogy under the umbrella theme of Land, which will guide The Studios programmes till 2025. The shows will explore “the multiple points of tension where suddenly something can erupt that disrupts or displaces the world around us”, says producer Lynn Yang.