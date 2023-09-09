The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Sept 9

Fiction
1. (4) It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover
2. (2) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood
3. (3) Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood
4. (1) Days At The Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa
5. (-) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa
6. (-) Seven Sacks Of Rice by Nicholas Yong
7. (-) Self-Love For Small Town Girls by Lang Leav
8. (9) The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas
9. (-) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller
10. (-) The Boy And The Dog by Seishu Hase
Non-fiction
1. (-) George Yeo: Musings – Series Three by George Yeo and Tai Ho Woon
2. (1) The Price Of Being Fair by Sue-Ann Chia and Peh Shing Huei
3. (3) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson
4. (4) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim
5. (10) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim
6. (2) Healing The Emptiness by Yasmin Mogahed
7. (7) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki
8. (8) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli
9. (-) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson
10. (9) Atomic Habits by James Clear
Children’s
1. (1) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey
2. (2) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic
3. (-) Agents Of S.U.I.T. by John Patrick Green and Christopher Hastings
4. (4) Cat Kid Comic Club #4: Collaborations by Dav Pilkey
5. (3) The World’s Worst Monsters by David Walliams
6. (5) InvestiGators #6: Heist And Seek by John Patrick Green
7. (-) The Phoenix Of Destiny (Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy: Special Edition) by Geronimo Stilton
8. (9) One Of Us Is Back by Karen McManus
9. (-) The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
10. (-) The 156-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton
This is The Sunday Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.