The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Sept 9

Children’s

1. (1) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic

3. (-) Agents Of S.U.I.T. by John Patrick Green and Christopher Hastings

4. (4) Cat Kid Comic Club #4: Collaborations by Dav Pilkey

5. (3) The World’s Worst Monsters by David Walliams

6. (5) InvestiGators #6: Heist And Seek by John Patrick Green

7. (-) The Phoenix Of Destiny (Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy: Special Edition) by Geronimo Stilton

8. (9) One Of Us Is Back by Karen McManus

9. (-) The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

10. (-) The 156-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton

This is The Sunday Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.