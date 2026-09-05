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The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers Sept 5

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  • Klara And The Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro leads the fiction bestseller list, followed by East Of Eden and The Odyssey.
  • Sustainomy by Piyachart Isarabhakdee tops non-fiction, with The Placemaker and The Lunch Break Investor also popular.
  • Little Hero by Emily Lim-Leh is the top children’s book.

AI generated

Fiction:

everything you carry is prayer by Qamar Firdaus Saini.

everything you carry is prayer by Qamar Firdaus Saini.

PHOTO: AFTERIMAGE

1. (-) Klara And The Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro
2. (3) East Of Eden by John Steinbeck
3. (1) The Odyssey by Homer
4. (2) Tsubaki Stationery Store by Ito Ogawa; translated by Cat Anderson
5. (-) everything you carry is prayer by Qamar Firdaus Saini
6. (-) What Gives Us Our Names by Alvin Pang
7. (4) Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke
8. (6) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir
9. (7) Taiwan Travelogue by Yang Shuang-zi, translated by Lin King
10. (-) Strange Pictures by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion

Non-fiction:

The Placemaker: An Entrepreneur’s Journey Of Community Building by Eugene Lim.

The Placemaker: An Entrepreneur’s Journey Of Community Building by Eugene Lim.

PHOTO: WRITE EDITIONS

1. (-) Sustainomy: A Defining Era Of Growth, Where Economy, Humanity And Earth Are United As One by Piyachart (Arm) Isarabhakdee
2. (-) The Placemaker: An Entrepreneur’s Journey Of Community Building by Eugene Lim
3. (1) The Lunch Break Investor by Thomas Chua
4. (-) Odeon by Theophilus Kwek
5. (2) Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn
6. (-) Who Told You You Couldn’t? Reclaim Your Voice, Lead With Audacity by Shamane Tan
7. (-) The Straits Of Malacca And Singapore: A Model For The World edited by Tommy Koh, Nilufer Oral, Robert Beckman and Tara Davenport
8. (3) Creating Three Unique Singapore Laws: An Inside Story by S. Jayakumar
9. (-) Pooh And The Psychologists by John Tyerman Williams
10. (-) How Lucky Am I by Christian Watson

Children’s:

Little Hero by Emily Lim-Leh.

Little Hero by Emily Lim-Leh.

PHOTO: PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE SEA

1. (-) Little Hero by Emily Lim-Leh
2. (-) Red Threads, Red Earth by Ilya S.M. Iqbal and Moira Hong-Chen
3. (-) What Do You Do All Day? Discovering What Lawyers Do Through The Eyes Of A Child by Ronald JJ Wong
4. (1) Pokecology by The Pokemon Company
5. (3) Ubin Elephant by Alan John, illustrated by Quek Hong Shin
6. (-) I Can by Ben Lai
7. (-) The Beehive by Megan Daley
8. (-) The Little Prince: And Letter To A Hostage by Antoine de Saint-Exupery
9. (4) Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories by Jeff Kinney
10. (6) Grandma’s Tiger by Alan John, illustrated by Quek Hong Shin

  • This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books, Book Bar, Afterimage, Pagesetters Services, Closetful of Books, and Landmark Books publishers and bookstores.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.