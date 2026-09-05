The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers Sept 5

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Fiction:

everything you carry is prayer by Qamar Firdaus Saini. PHOTO: AFTERIMAGE

1. (-) Klara And The Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

2. (3) East Of Eden by John Steinbeck

3. (1) The Odyssey by Homer

4. (2) Tsubaki Stationery Store by Ito Ogawa; translated by Cat Anderson

5. (-) everything you carry is prayer by Qamar Firdaus Saini

6. (-) What Gives Us Our Names by Alvin Pang

7. (4) Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke

8. (6) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

9. (7) Taiwan Travelogue by Yang Shuang-zi, translated by Lin King

10. (-) Strange Pictures by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion

Non-fiction:

The Placemaker: An Entrepreneur’s Journey Of Community Building by Eugene Lim. PHOTO: WRITE EDITIONS

1. (-) Sustainomy: A Defining Era Of Growth, Where Economy, Humanity And Earth Are United As One by Piyachart (Arm) Isarabhakdee

2. (-) The Placemaker: An Entrepreneur’s Journey Of Community Building by Eugene Lim

3. (1) The Lunch Break Investor by Thomas Chua

4. (-) Odeon by Theophilus Kwek

5. (2) Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn

6. (-) Who Told You You Couldn’t? Reclaim Your Voice, Lead With Audacity by Shamane Tan

7. (-) The Straits Of Malacca And Singapore: A Model For The World edited by Tommy Koh, Nilufer Oral, Robert Beckman and Tara Davenport

8. (3) Creating Three Unique Singapore Laws: An Inside Story by S. Jayakumar

9. (-) Pooh And The Psychologists by John Tyerman Williams

10. (-) How Lucky Am I by Christian Watson

Children’s:

Little Hero by Emily Lim-Leh. PHOTO: PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE SEA

1. (-) Little Hero by Emily Lim-Leh

2. (-) Red Threads, Red Earth by Ilya S.M. Iqbal and Moira Hong-Chen

3. (-) What Do You Do All Day? Discovering What Lawyers Do Through The Eyes Of A Child by Ronald JJ Wong

4. (1) Pokecology by The Pokemon Company

5. (3) Ubin Elephant by Alan John, illustrated by Quek Hong Shin

6. (-) I Can by Ben Lai

7. (-) The Beehive by Megan Daley

8. (-) The Little Prince: And Letter To A Hostage by Antoine de Saint-Exupery

9. (4) Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories by Jeff Kinney

10. (6) Grandma’s Tiger by Alan John, illustrated by Quek Hong Shin