The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers Sept 5
- Klara And The Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro leads the fiction bestseller list, followed by East Of Eden and The Odyssey.
- Sustainomy by Piyachart Isarabhakdee tops non-fiction, with The Placemaker and The Lunch Break Investor also popular.
- Little Hero by Emily Lim-Leh is the top children’s book.
AI generated
Fiction:
1. (-) Klara And The Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro
2. (3) East Of Eden by John Steinbeck
3. (1) The Odyssey by Homer
4. (2) Tsubaki Stationery Store by Ito Ogawa; translated by Cat Anderson
5. (-) everything you carry is prayer by Qamar Firdaus Saini
6. (-) What Gives Us Our Names by Alvin Pang
7. (4) Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke
8. (6) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir
9. (7) Taiwan Travelogue by Yang Shuang-zi, translated by Lin King
10. (-) Strange Pictures by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion
Non-fiction:
1. (-) Sustainomy: A Defining Era Of Growth, Where Economy, Humanity And Earth Are United As One by Piyachart (Arm) Isarabhakdee
2. (-) The Placemaker: An Entrepreneur’s Journey Of Community Building by Eugene Lim
3. (1) The Lunch Break Investor by Thomas Chua
4. (-) Odeon by Theophilus Kwek
5. (2) Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn
6. (-) Who Told You You Couldn’t? Reclaim Your Voice, Lead With Audacity by Shamane Tan
7. (-) The Straits Of Malacca And Singapore: A Model For The World edited by Tommy Koh, Nilufer Oral, Robert Beckman and Tara Davenport
8. (3) Creating Three Unique Singapore Laws: An Inside Story by S. Jayakumar
9. (-) Pooh And The Psychologists by John Tyerman Williams
10. (-) How Lucky Am I by Christian Watson
Children’s:
1. (-) Little Hero by Emily Lim-Leh
2. (-) Red Threads, Red Earth by Ilya S.M. Iqbal and Moira Hong-Chen
3. (-) What Do You Do All Day? Discovering What Lawyers Do Through The Eyes Of A Child by Ronald JJ Wong
4. (1) Pokecology by The Pokemon Company
5. (3) Ubin Elephant by Alan John, illustrated by Quek Hong Shin
6. (-) I Can by Ben Lai
7. (-) The Beehive by Megan Daley
8. (-) The Little Prince: And Letter To A Hostage by Antoine de Saint-Exupery
9. (4) Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories by Jeff Kinney
10. (6) Grandma’s Tiger by Alan John, illustrated by Quek Hong Shin
This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books, Book Bar, Afterimage, Pagesetters Services, Closetful of Books, and Landmark Books publishers and bookstores.