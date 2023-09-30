The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Sept 30

Fiction:
1. (2) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood
2. (-) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
3. (4) A Haunting In Venice by Agatha Christie
4. (5) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa
5. (-) Before We Say Goodbye by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
6. (-) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller
7. (3) Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood
8. (8) Self-Love For Small Town Girls by Lang Leav
9. (6) It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover
10. (7) The Boy And The Dog by Seishu Hase
Non-fiction:
1. (1) The Price Of Being Fair by Sue-Ann Chia and Peh Shing Huei
2. (3) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson
3. (4) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim
4. (8) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel
5. (2) George Yeo: Musings – Series Three by George Yeo and Woon Tai Ho
6. (6) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee
7. (9) The 48 Laws Of Power by Robert Greene
8. (5) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli
9. (-) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim
10. (-) Healing The Emptiness by Yasmin Mogahed
Children’s:
1. (1) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey
2. (-) Cat Kid Comic Club #4: Collaborations by Dav Pilkey
3. (2) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic
4. (5) InvestiGators #1 by John Patrick Green
5. (3) The World’s Worst Monsters by David Walliams
6. (-) InvestiGators #4: Ants In Our P.A.N.T.S. by John Patrick Green
7. (4) A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder by Holly Jackson
8. (8) The Brothers Hawthorne by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
9. (-) RunHideSeek #1: Run by Gabby Tye
10. (7) The Phoenix Of Destiny (Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy: Special Edition) by Geronimo Stilton
- This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.