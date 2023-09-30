The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Sept 30

Non-fiction:

1. (1) The Price Of Being Fair by Sue-Ann Chia and Peh Shing Huei

2. (3) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

3. (4) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

4. (8) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel

5. (2) George Yeo: Musings – Series Three by George Yeo and Woon Tai Ho

6. (6) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee

7. (9) The 48 Laws Of Power by Robert Greene

8. (5) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

9. (-) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

10. (-) Healing The Emptiness by Yasmin Mogahed