The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Sept 3

Fiction
1. (4) Days At The Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa
2. (3) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood
3. (1) Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood
4. (7) It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover
5. (-) Mixed Signals by B.K. Borison
6. (9) Eternal Summer Of My Homeland by Agnes Chew
7. (2) Let’s Give It Up For Gimme Lao! by Sebastian Sim
8. (-) Harris Bin Potter And The Stoned Philosopher by Suffian Hakim
9. (-) The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas
10. (-) How Do You Live? by Genzaburo Yoshino
Non-Fiction
1. (1) The Price Of Being Fair by Sue-Ann Chia and Peh Shing Huei
2. (3) Healing The Emptiness by Yasmin Mogahed
3. (4) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson
4. (6) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim
5. (-) Reclaim Your Heart by Yasmin Mogahed
6. (9) The 47 Laws Of Power by Robert Greene
7. (10) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki
8. (-) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli
9. (7) Atomic Habits by James Clear
10. (8) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim
Children’s
1. (1) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey
2. (3) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic
3. (4) The World’s Worst Monsters by David Walliams
4. (2) Cat Kid Comic Club #4: Collaborations by Dav Pilkey
5. (6) InvestiGators #1 by John Patrick Green
6. (-) InvestiGators #6 by John Patrick Green
7. (7) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #17: Diper Overlode by Jeff Kinney
8. (10) The Golden Key (Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy #15) by Geronimo Stilton
9. (-) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus
10. (-) Robodog by David Walliams
This is The Sunday Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.