The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Sept 23

1. (1) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey

2. (3) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic

3. (2) The World’s Worst Monsters by David Walliams

4. (-) A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder by Holly Jackson

5. (-) InvestiGators #1 by John Patrick Green

6. (6) InvestiGators #6: Heist And Seek by John Patrick Green

7. (8) The Phoenix Of Destiny (Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy: Special Edition) by Geronimo Stilton

8. (-) The Brothers Hawthorne by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

9. (7) One Of Us Is Back by Karen McManus

10. (-) Every School A Good School by Ng Ziqin

This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.