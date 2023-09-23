The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Sept 23

Fiction
1. (1) Days At The Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa
2. (3) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood
3. (4) Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood
4. (2) A Haunting In Venice by Agatha Christie
5. (5) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa
6. (-) It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover
7. (7) The Boy And The Dog by Seishu Hase
8. (6) Self-Love For Small Town Girls by Lang Leav
9. (-) The Punkhawala And The Prostitute by Wesley Leon Aroozoo
10. (-) Too Late by Colleen Hoover
Non-fiction
1. (2) The Price Of Being Fair by Sue-Ann Chia and Peh Shing Huei
2. (1) George Yeo: Musings – Series Three by George Yeo and Woon Tai Ho
3. (7) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson
4. (3) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim
5. (5) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli
6. (-) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee
7. (-) Atomic Habits by James Clear
8. (4) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel
9. (6) The 48 Laws Of Power by Robert Greene
10. (-) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson
Children’s
1. (1) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey
2. (3) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic
3. (2) The World’s Worst Monsters by David Walliams
4. (-) A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder by Holly Jackson
5. (-) InvestiGators #1 by John Patrick Green
6. (6) InvestiGators #6: Heist And Seek by John Patrick Green
7. (8) The Phoenix Of Destiny (Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy: Special Edition) by Geronimo Stilton
8. (-) The Brothers Hawthorne by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
9. (7) One Of Us Is Back by Karen McManus
10. (-) Every School A Good School by Ng Ziqin
This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.