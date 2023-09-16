The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Sept 16

Fiction
1. (4) Days At The Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa
2. (-) A Haunting In Venice by Agatha Christie
3. (2) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood
4. (3) Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood
5. (5) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa
6. (7) Self-Love For Small Town Girls by Lang Leav
7. (10) The Boy And The Dog by Seishu Hase
8. (-) The Fine Print by Lauren Asher
9. (-) Confess by Colleen Hoover
10. (-) What You Are Looking For Is In The Library by Michiko Aoyama
Non-fiction
1. (1) George Yeo: Musings – Series Three by George Yeo and Woon Tai Ho
2. (2) The Price Of Being Fair by Sue-Ann Chia and Peh Shing Huei
3. (4) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim
4. (-) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel
5. (8) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli
6. (-) The 48 Laws Of Power by Robert Greene
7. (3) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson
8. (-) Educating Children: Classical Advice For Modern Times by Abdul Aziz Ahmed
9. (5) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim
10. (6) Healing The Emptiness by Yasmin Mogahed
Children’s
1. (1) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey
2. (5) The World’s Worst Monsters by David Walliams
3. (2) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic
4. (4) Cat Kid Comic Club #4: Collaborations by Dav Pilkey/(-) InvestiGators #1 by John Patrick Green
5. (9) The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
6. (6) InvestiGators #6: Heist And Seek by John Patrick Green
7. (8) One Of Us Is Back by Karen McManus
8. (7) The Phoenix Of Destiny (Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy: Special Edition) by Geronimo Stilton
9. (-) RunHideSeek #1: Run by Gabby Tye
10. (-) Ally At The Zoo by Norlin Samat
This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.