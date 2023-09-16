The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Sept 16

1. (1) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey

2. (5) The World’s Worst Monsters by David Walliams

3. (2) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic

4. (4) Cat Kid Comic Club #4: Collaborations by Dav Pilkey/(-) InvestiGators #1 by John Patrick Green

5. (9) The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

6. (6) InvestiGators #6: Heist And Seek by John Patrick Green

7. (8) One Of Us Is Back by Karen McManus

8. (7) The Phoenix Of Destiny (Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy: Special Edition) by Geronimo Stilton

9. (-) RunHideSeek #1: Run by Gabby Tye

10. (-) Ally At The Zoo by Norlin Samat

This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.