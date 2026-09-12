The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers Sept 12

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Fiction:

East Of Eden by John Steinbeck. PHOTO: PENGUIN BOOKS

1. (2) East Of Eden by John Steinbeck

2. (3) The Odyssey by Homer

3. (4) Tsubaki Stationery Store by Ito Ogawa; translated by Cat Anderson

4. (-) How Can My Manager Be So Stupid by Kazumasa Hayami; translated by Haydn Trowell

5. (-) Crime And Punishment by Fyodor Dostoevsky

6. (8) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

7. (7) Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke

8. (-) Theo Of Golden by Allen Levi

9. (10) Strange Pictures by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion

10. (9) Taiwan Travelogue by Yang Shuang-zi, translated by Lin King

Non-fiction:

Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn. PHOTO: ETHOS BOOKS

1. (5) Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn

2. (-) Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance In The Age Of Indulgence by Anna Lembke

3. (-) The Myth Of The Asian Century by Bilahari Kausikan

4. (-) Don’t Call Me Mrs Rogers: Love, Loathing And Our Epic Drive Around The World by Paige Parker

5. (-) The Official Dopamine Nation Workbook by Anna Lembke

6. (3) The Lunch Break Investor by Thomas Chua

7. (-) The Practice Of Not Reacting by Ryushun Kusanagi; translated by Haydn Trowell

8. (-) Murdoku 1 by Manuel Garland

9. (-) Situated by Angela Duckworth

10. (-) Pooh And The Philosophers by John Tyerman Williams

Children’s:

The World May Say This But I Believe That! 2 by Kelly Tay, illustrated by Chloe Chang PHOTO: JUICY PARENTING

1. (-) The World May Say This But I Believe That! 2 by Kelly Tay, illustrated by Chloe Chang

2. (-) The World May Say This But I Believe That! by Kelly Tay, illustrated by Chloe Chang

3. (4) Pokecology by The Pokemon Company

4. (-) Investigators: Weather Or Not by John Patrick Green

5. (-) Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories 2 by Jeff Kinney

6. (10) Grandma’s Tiger by Alan John, illustrated by Quek Hong Shin

7. (-) Heart Of The Ruby Dragon by Tracey West, illustrated by Graham Howells

8. (-) Ollie’s Big Day Out by Wendy Yee

9. (-) Sunrise On The Reaping by Suzanne Collins

10. (-) The Wild Robot by Peter Brown