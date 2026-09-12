The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers Sept 12
- East Of Eden by John Steinbeck tops the fiction list.
- Teo You Yenn's Unease becomes the bestselling non-fiction title of the week again.
- Kelly Tay's The World May Say This But I Believe That! series proves popular with parents and kids.
AI generated
Fiction:
1. (2) East Of Eden by John Steinbeck
2. (3) The Odyssey by Homer
3. (4) Tsubaki Stationery Store by Ito Ogawa; translated by Cat Anderson
4. (-) How Can My Manager Be So Stupid by Kazumasa Hayami; translated by Haydn Trowell
5. (-) Crime And Punishment by Fyodor Dostoevsky
6. (8) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir
7. (7) Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke
8. (-) Theo Of Golden by Allen Levi
9. (10) Strange Pictures by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion
10. (9) Taiwan Travelogue by Yang Shuang-zi, translated by Lin King
Non-fiction:
1. (5) Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn
2. (-) Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance In The Age Of Indulgence by Anna Lembke
3. (-) The Myth Of The Asian Century by Bilahari Kausikan
4. (-) Don’t Call Me Mrs Rogers: Love, Loathing And Our Epic Drive Around The World by Paige Parker
5. (-) The Official Dopamine Nation Workbook by Anna Lembke
6. (3) The Lunch Break Investor by Thomas Chua
7. (-) The Practice Of Not Reacting by Ryushun Kusanagi; translated by Haydn Trowell
8. (-) Murdoku 1 by Manuel Garland
9. (-) Situated by Angela Duckworth
10. (-) Pooh And The Philosophers by John Tyerman Williams
Children’s:
1. (-) The World May Say This But I Believe That! 2 by Kelly Tay, illustrated by Chloe Chang
2. (-) The World May Say This But I Believe That! by Kelly Tay, illustrated by Chloe Chang
3. (4) Pokecology by The Pokemon Company
4. (-) Investigators: Weather Or Not by John Patrick Green
5. (-) Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories 2 by Jeff Kinney
6. (10) Grandma’s Tiger by Alan John, illustrated by Quek Hong Shin
7. (-) Heart Of The Ruby Dragon by Tracey West, illustrated by Graham Howells
8. (-) Ollie’s Big Day Out by Wendy Yee
9. (-) Sunrise On The Reaping by Suzanne Collins
10. (-) The Wild Robot by Peter Brown
This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books, Book Bar, Afterimage, Pagesetters Services, Closetful of Books, and Landmark Books publishers and bookstores.