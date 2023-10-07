The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Oct 7

Fiction
1. (5) Before We Say Goodbye by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
2. (-) Days At The Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa
3. (2) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
4. (3) A Haunting In Venice by Agatha Christie
5. (10) The Boy And The Dog by Seishu Hase
6. (1) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood
7. (-) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
8. (7) Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood/(8) It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover
9. (-) Before Your Memory Fades by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
10. (-) Eternal Summer Of My Homeland by Agnes Chew
Non-fiction
1. (2) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson
2. (3) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim
3. (1) The Price Of Being Fair by Sue-Ann Chia and Peh Shing Huei
4. (6) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee
5. (7) The 48 Laws Of Power by Robert Greene/(-) Atomic Habits by James Clear
6. (8) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli
7. (4) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel
8. (5) George Yeo: Musings – Series Three by George Yeo and Woon Tai Ho
9. (-) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki
10. (-) Healing The Emptiness by Yasmin Mogahed
Children’s
1. (-) InvestiGators #7: All Tide Up by John Patrick Green
2. (-) The 169-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton
3. (-) Percy Jackson And The Olympians #6: The Chalice Of The Gods by Rick Riordan
4. (-) DorkDiaries #15: Not-So Posh Paris Adventure by Rachel Renee Russell/(1) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey
5. (3) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic
6. (-) InvestiGators #6: Heist And Seek by John Patrick Green
7. (-) Agents Of S.U.I.T. by John Patrick Green, Christopher Hastings and Pat Lewis
8. (5) The World’s Worst Monsters by David Walliams
9. (2) Cat Kid Comic Club #4: Collaborations by Dav Pilkey
10. (-) Puzzle Fun Brain Games: Penguin by Angela Hewitt
This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.