The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Oct 7

1. (-) InvestiGators #7: All Tide Up by John Patrick Green

2. (-) The 169-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton

3. (-) Percy Jackson And The Olympians #6: The Chalice Of The Gods by Rick Riordan

4. (-) DorkDiaries #15: Not-So Posh Paris Adventure by Rachel Renee Russell/(1) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey

5. (3) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic

6. (-) InvestiGators #6: Heist And Seek by John Patrick Green

7. (-) Agents Of S.U.I.T. by John Patrick Green, Christopher Hastings and Pat Lewis

8. (5) The World’s Worst Monsters by David Walliams

9. (2) Cat Kid Comic Club #4: Collaborations by Dav Pilkey

10. (-) Puzzle Fun Brain Games: Penguin by Angela Hewitt

This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.