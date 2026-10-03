The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers Oct 3
- Knight Alight by Chin Yuqin Casey tops the fiction bestseller list, with popular titles like Tsubaki Stationery Store and Mind The Gap also ranking high.
- In non-fiction, Invest In Yourself by Peter CL Ong leads, followed by Unease: Life In Singapore Families and The Almost Prime Minister.
- For children’s books, Pokecology remains number one, with Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories and Gruffalo Granny also popular among readers.
AI generated
Fiction:
1. (-) Knight Alight by Chin Yuqin Casey
2. (6) Tsubaki Stationery Store by Ito Ogawa; translated by Cat Anderson
3. (1) Mind The Gap by Ratna Damayanti Taha
4. (-) What The Tongue Remembers by Anitha Devi Pillai
5. (-) A Mild Case Of Mass Hysteria by Felix Cheong; illustrated by Ritwick Roy and Riddhi Trivedi
6. (5) East Of Eden by John Steinbeck
7. (4) Taipei Story by R.F. Kuang
8. (-) The Mirror Of Infinite Endings by Stephanie Garber
9. (2) How Can My Manager Be So Stupid? by Kazumasa Hayami; translated by Haydn Trowell
10. (-) Switzy by Emma Cline
Non-fiction:
1. (-) Invest In Yourself: 7 Pillars To Turbo-boost And Transform Your Life by Peter CL Ong
2. (1) Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn
3. (-) The Almost Prime Minister by Pita Limjaroenrat
4. (2) Lee Hsien Loong And Singapore edited by Gillian Koh, Chua Mui Hoong and Terence Ho
5. (8) Protocols: An Operating Manual For The Human Body
6. (4) Situated: Finding The People And Places That Bring Out Your Best by Angela Duckworth
7. (3) The Straits Of Malacca And Singapore: A Model For The World edited by Tommy Koh, Nilufer Oral, Robert Beckman and Tara Davenport
8. (-) Beyond Belief: The Science-Backed Way To Stop Limiting Yourself And Achieve Extraordinary Results by Nir Eyal
9. (-) Swan Song: Diana, My Sister by Charles Spencer
10. (7) The Lunch Break Investor by Thomas Chua
Children’s:
1. (1) Pokecology by The Pokemon Company
2. (5) Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories by Jeff Kinney
3. (3) Gruffalo Granny by Julia Donaldson; illustrated by Axel Scheffler
4. (-) Ubin Elephant by Alan John, illustrated by Quek Hong Shin
5. (-) The Little Prince: And Letter To A Hostage by Antoine de Saint-Exupery
6. (-) Grandma’s Tiger by Alan John, illustrated by Quek Hong Shin
7. (10) Harry Hippo’s Holiday by Alan John, illustrated by Quek Hong Shin
8. (-) InvestiGators: Weather Or Not by John Patrick Green
9. (-) Ollie’s Big Day Out by Julie Conceicao and Wendy Yee; illustrated by Kristen Kiong
10. (6) InvestiGators: The Big Snappy Joke Book by John Patrick Green
This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books, Book Bar, Afterimage, Pagesetters Services, Closetful of Books, and Landmark Books publishers and bookstores.