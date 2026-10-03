The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers Oct 3

Fiction:

1. (-) Knight Alight by Chin Yuqin Casey

2. (6) Tsubaki Stationery Store by Ito Ogawa; translated by Cat Anderson

3. (1) Mind The Gap by Ratna Damayanti Taha

4. (-) What The Tongue Remembers by Anitha Devi Pillai

5. (-) A Mild Case Of Mass Hysteria by Felix Cheong; illustrated by Ritwick Roy and Riddhi Trivedi

6. (5) East Of Eden by John Steinbeck

7. (4) Taipei Story by R.F. Kuang

8. (-) The ​Mirror Of Infinite Endings by Stephanie Garber

9. (2) How Can My Manager Be So Stupid? by Kazumasa Hayami; translated by Haydn Trowell

10. (-) Switzy by Emma Cline

Non-fiction:

1. (-) Invest In Yourself: 7 Pillars To Turbo-boost And Transform Your Life by Peter CL Ong

2. (1) Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn

3. (-) The Almost Prime Minister by Pita Limjaroenrat

4. (2) Lee Hsien Loong And Singapore edited by Gillian Koh, Chua Mui Hoong and Terence Ho

5. (8) Protocols: An Operating Manual For The Human Body

6. (4) Situated: Finding The People And Places That Bring Out Your Best by Angela Duckworth

7. (3) The Straits Of Malacca And Singapore: A Model For The World edited by Tommy Koh, Nilufer Oral, Robert Beckman and Tara Davenport

8. (-) Beyond Belief: The Science-Backed Way To Stop Limiting Yourself And Achieve Extraordinary Results by Nir Eyal

9. (-) Swan Song: Diana, My Sister by Charles Spencer

10. (7) The Lunch Break Investor by Thomas Chua

Children’s:

1. (1) Pokecology by The Pokemon Company

2. (5) Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories by Jeff Kinney

3. (3) Gruffalo Granny by Julia Donaldson; illustrated by Axel Scheffler

4. (-) Ubin Elephant by Alan John, illustrated by Quek Hong Shin

5. (-) The Little Prince: And Letter To A Hostage by Antoine de Saint-Exupery

6. (-) Grandma’s Tiger by Alan John, illustrated by Quek Hong Shin

7. (10) Harry Hippo’s Holiday by Alan John, illustrated by Quek Hong Shin

8. (-) InvestiGators: Weather Or Not by John Patrick Green

9. (-) Ollie’s Big Day Out by Julie Conceicao and Wendy Yee; illustrated by Kristen Kiong

10. (6) InvestiGators: The Big Snappy Joke Book by John Patrick Green