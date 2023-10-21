The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Oct 21

Fiction
1. (1) Before We Say Goodbye by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
2. (2) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
3. (3) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood
4. (7) Tales From The Cafe by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
5. (4) Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood
6. (-) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa
7. (-) Things We Leave Behind by Lucy Score
8. (-) A Haunting In Venice by Agatha Christie
9. (-) Days At The Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa
10. (5) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
Non-fiction
1. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson
2. (7) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki
3. (2) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli
4. (6) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel
5. (3) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim
6. (-) Atomic Habits by James Clear
7. (9) Surrounded By Vampires by Thomas Erikson
8. (5) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee
9. (-) The 48 Laws Of Power by Robert Greene
10. (8) George Yeo: Musings – Series Three by George Yeo and Woon Tai Ho
Children’s
1. (1) Investigators #7: All Tide Up by John Patrick Green
2. (2) The 169-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton
3. (3) Percy Jackson And The Olympians #6: The Chalice Of The Gods by Rick Riordan
4. (4) DorkDiaries #15: Not-So Posh Paris Adventure by Rachel Renee Russell
5. (5) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey
6. (6) Agents Of S.U.I.T. by John Patrick Green, Christopher Hastings and Pat Lewis
7. (-) InvestiGators #6: Heist And Seek by John Patrick Green
8. (-) InvestiGators #5: Braver And Boulder by John Patrick Green
9. (-) Percy Jackson And The Olympians #1: The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan
10. (-) Every School A Good School by Ng Ziqin
This is The Sunday Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.