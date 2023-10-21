The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Oct 21

1. (1) Investigators #7: All Tide Up by John Patrick Green

2. (2) The 169-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton

3. (3) Percy Jackson And The Olympians #6: The Chalice Of The Gods by Rick Riordan

4. (4) DorkDiaries #15: Not-So Posh Paris Adventure by Rachel Renee Russell

5. (5) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey

6. (6) Agents Of S.U.I.T. by John Patrick Green, Christopher Hastings and Pat Lewis

7. (-) InvestiGators #6: Heist And Seek by John Patrick Green

8. (-) InvestiGators #5: Braver And Boulder by John Patrick Green

9. (-) Percy Jackson And The Olympians #1: The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan

10. (-) Every School A Good School by Ng Ziqin

This is The Sunday Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.