The Straits’ Times Weekly Bestsellers Oct 14

1. (1) Investigators #7: All Tide Up by John Patrick Green

2. (2) The 169-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton

3. (3) Percy Jackson And The Olympians #6: The Chalice Of The Gods by Rick Riordan

4. (4) Dork Diaries #15: Not-So Posh Paris Adventure by Rachel Renee Russell

5. (4) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey

6. (7) Agents Of S.U.I.T. by John Patrick Green, Christopher Hastings and Pat Lewis

7. (9) Cat Kid Comic Club #4: Collaborations by Dav Pilkey

8. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #17: Diper Overlode by Jeff Kinney

9. (5) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic

10. (-) One Of Us Is Back by Karen McManus

This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.