The Straits’ Times Weekly Bestsellers Oct 14

Fiction
1. (1) Before We Say Goodbye by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
2. (3) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
3. (6) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood
4. (8) Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood
5. (7) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
6. (-) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller
7. (-) Tales From The Cafe by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
8. (9) Before Your Memory Fades by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
9. (-) It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover
10. (-) The Fine Print by Lauren Asher
Non-fiction
1. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson
2. (6) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli
3. (2) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim
4. (3) The Price Of Being Fair by Sue-Ann Chia and Peh Shing Huei
5. (4) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee
6. (7) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel
7. (9) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki
8. (8) George Yeo: Musings – Series Three by George Yeo and Woon Tai Ho
9. (-) Surrounded By Vampires by Thomas Erikson
10. (10) Healing The Emptiness by Yasmin Mogahed
Children’s
1. (1) Investigators #7: All Tide Up by John Patrick Green
2. (2) The 169-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton
3. (3) Percy Jackson And The Olympians #6: The Chalice Of The Gods by Rick Riordan
4. (4) Dork Diaries #15: Not-So Posh Paris Adventure by Rachel Renee Russell
5. (4) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey
6. (7) Agents Of S.U.I.T. by John Patrick Green, Christopher Hastings and Pat Lewis
7. (9) Cat Kid Comic Club #4: Collaborations by Dav Pilkey
8. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #17: Diper Overlode by Jeff Kinney
9. (5) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic
10. (-) One Of Us Is Back by Karen McManus
This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.