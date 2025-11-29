The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers Nov 29

Finding Chopin by Rachel Tey, Not So Little Red Dot: 60 Years Of Singapore’s Diplomacy edited by Peh Shing Huei and The Southsea School Squads Book 3: Ripple Effect by Leanne Teo, illustrated by Jo Yee Leong.

Fiction:

Finding Chopin by Rachel Tey. PHOTO: EPIGRAM BOOKS

1. (5) Strange Houses by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion

2. (-) All That We See Or Seem by Ken Liu

3. (1) Strange Pictures by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion

4. (3) Flesh by David Szalay

5. (8) Alchemised by SenLinYu

6. (-) The Paper Menagerie And Other Stories by Ken Liu

7. (-) The Secret Of Secrets by Dan Brown

8. (-) Frankenstein by Mary Shelley

9. (-) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi; translated by Geoffrey Trousselo

10. (-) Finding Chopin by Rachel Tey

Non-fiction:

Not So Little Red Dot: 60 Years Of Singapore’s Diplomacy edited by Peh Shing Huei. PHOTO: THE NUTGRAF BOOKS

1. (-) Not So Little Red Dot: 60 Years Of Singapore’s Diplomacy edited by Peh Shing Huei

2. (1) I Am Not Good Enough by Ismail Gafoor and Low Shi Ping

3. (2) Elevate Your Assets, Elevate Your Wealth by Kelvin Fong

4. (3) The Art Of Spending Money by Morgan Housel

5. (-) This Is Ikigai365: Your Journey To Feeling Alive And Fulfilled Everyday by Akihiro Hasegawa, Rajiv Bajaj, Rati Arora, Shivendu Nadkarni and Sumathy Gajapathy

6. (-) It’s Okay Not To Get Along With Everyone by Dancing Snail; translated by Sandy Joosun Lee

7. (6) Every Day I Read by Hwang Bo-reum; translated by Shanna Tan

8. (-) A Beautiful World by James Norbury

9. (4) Lim Siong Guan: The Best Is Yet To Be by Joanne H. Lim

10. (10) Tommy Koh: The Extraordinary Life Of An Ordinary Man by Tommy Koh

Children’s:

The Southsea School Squads Book 3: Ripple Effect by Leanne Teo, illustrated by Jo Yee Leong. PHOTO: SOUTHSEA PRESS

1. (5) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Partypooper (Book 20) by Jeff Kinney

2. (4) The Southsea School Squads Book 3: Ripple Effect by Leanne Teo, illustrated by Jo Yee Leong

3. (3) The Southsea School Squads Book 2: Cross-Court Competition by Leanne Teo, illustrated by Jo Yee Leong

4. (2) The Southsea School Squads Book 1: A Dream Team by Leanne Teo, illustrated by Jo Yee Leong

5. (1) Big Jim Believes (Dog Man #14) by Dav Pilkey

6. (9) Investigators: Case Files by John Patrick Green

7. (-) Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire by J.K. Rowling

8. (-) Dragons In Chinatown (Chinese New Year In Singapore) by Valerie Pereira, illustrated by Kwee Eng Liau

9. (-) Bunny Vs Monkey: Intergalactic Monkey Business! by Jamie Smart

10. (-) The Last Kids On Earth And The Destructor’s Lair by Max Brallier