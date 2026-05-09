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Fiction:

Singaporean writer Jemimah Wei’s debut novel The Original Daughter. PHOTO: WEIDENFELD & NICOLSON

1. (1) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

2. (2) Strange Buildings by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion

3. (4) Strange Houses by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion

4. (-) Meet Me At The Convenience Store By The Sea by Sonoko Machida; translated by Bruno Navasky

5. (-) Strixhaven: Omens Of Chaos by Seanan McGuire

6. (5) Strange Pictures by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion

7. (7) The Ending Writes Itself by Evelyn Clarke

8. (3) The Original Daughter by Jemimah Wei

9. (-) Crime And Punishment by Fyodor Dostoevsky

10. (-) The Correspondent by Virginia Evans

Non-fiction:

Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn. PHOTO: ETHOS BOOKS

1. (1) Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn

2. (4) Beyond Belief: The Science-Backed Way To Stop Limiting Yourself And Achieve Extraordinary Results by Nir Eyal

3. (8) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

4. (7) The Myth Of The Asian Century by Bilahari Kausikan

5. (-) Journey Of The Soul: Heading Home by Zimarina Sarwar

6. (9) Murdle Volume 1 by G.T. Karber

7. (-) Atomic Habits by James Clear

8. (10) The Albatross File: Inside Separation edited by Susan Sim

9. (-) Algorithm: Hypergrowth Formula by Jon McNeill

10. (-) Strangers: The Story Of Marriage by Belle Burden

Children’s:

Saya Lihat (I See) by Maria Mahat. PHOTO: UNGU PEN

1. (-) Saya Lihat (I See) by Maria Mahat; illustrated by Filza Amalina

2. (-) Which Kuih? (Kuih Yang Mana Satu?) by Idayu Hussain

3. (-) Our Feelings: Khai And His Gorilla by Melissa Candrasaputra and ’Atikah Kamsani

4. (3) The Seriously Epic Holiday Of Lottie Brooks by Katie Kirby

5. (-) Big Nate: Code Red by Lincoln Pierce

6. (-) Release Me by Tahereh Mafi

7. (-) Our Feelings: Khai And His Lion by Melissa Candrasaputra and ’Atikah Kamsani

8. (-) Agents Of S.U.I.T: Sew Much Trouble by John Patrick Green

9. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Partypooper by Jeff Kinney

10. (-) Pokemon Super Duper Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook by Scholastic Inc