The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers May 25

Charmaine Lim
Updated
May 25, 2024, 01:00 PM
Published
May 25, 2024, 01:00 PM

Fiction:

1. (1) A Perfect Day To Be Alone by Nanae Aoyama
2. (7) Butter by Asako Yuzuki
3. (2) King Of Sloth by Ana Huang
4. (4) The Three-Body Problem by Liu Cixin
5. (-) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
6. (-) What Gives Us Our Names (Illustrated) by Alvin Pang
7. (-) Dune Messiah by Frank Herbert
8. (8) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara
9. (10) Dune by Frank Herbert
10. (-) Yellowface by Rebecca F. Kuang

Non-fiction:

1. (-) Enigmas by Simon Tay
2. (2) The Wealth Money Can’t Buy by Robin Sharma
3. (-) If You Live To 100, You Might As Well Be Happy by Rhee Kun Hoo
4. (3) The Woke Salaryman Crash Course On Capitalism & Money by The Woke Salaryman
5. (-) The Courage To Be Disliked by Ichiro Kishimi and Fumitake Koga
6. (5) Atomic Habits by James Clear
7. (8) Olafur Eliasson: Your Curious Journey – Singapore edited by Joella Kiu and Angelica Ong
8. (10) Behind The Banyan by Aaron Low
9. (-) The Algebra Of Wealth by Scott Galloway
10. (-) When You Think You’re Falling by Ameera Aslam

Children’s:

1. (3) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2025 by National Geographic
2. (1) Dog Man #12: The Scarlet Shedder by Dav Pilkey
3. (4) The Reappearance Of Rachel Price by Holly Jackson
4. (-) I Hope This Doesn’t Find You by Ann Liang
5. (-) Powerful by Lauren Roberts
6. (8) If He Had Been With Me by Laura Nowlin
7. (9) Powerless by Lauren Roberts
8. (-) Better Than The Movies by Lynn Painter
9. (-) The 26-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton
10. (10) A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder by Holly Jackson

  • This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.
