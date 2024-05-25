The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers May 25

1. (-) Enigmas by Simon Tay

2. (2) The Wealth Money Can’t Buy by Robin Sharma

3. (-) If You Live To 100, You Might As Well Be Happy by Rhee Kun Hoo

4. (3) The Woke Salaryman Crash Course On Capitalism & Money by The Woke Salaryman

5. (-) The Courage To Be Disliked by Ichiro Kishimi and Fumitake Koga

6. (5) Atomic Habits by James Clear

7. (8) Olafur Eliasson: Your Curious Journey – Singapore edited by Joella Kiu and Angelica Ong

8. (10) Behind The Banyan by Aaron Low

9. (-) The Algebra Of Wealth by Scott Galloway

10. (-) When You Think You’re Falling by Ameera Aslam

Children’s: