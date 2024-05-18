The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers May 18

1. (-) The S.T.A.R. System by Goh Ai Yat and Sherrie Low

2. (4) The Wealth Money Can’t Buy by Robin Sharma

3. (1) The Woke Salaryman Crash Course On Capitalism & Money by The Woke Salaryman

4. (-) Hidden Potential by Adam Grant

5. (7) Atomic Habits by James Clear

6. (-) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

7. (-) When Things Don’t Go Your Way by Haemin Sunim

8. (-) Olafur Eliasson: Your Curious Journey – Singapore edited by Joella Kiu and Angelica Ong

9. (-) The 48 Laws Of Power by Robert Greene

10. (-) Behind The Banyan by Aaron Low

Children’s: