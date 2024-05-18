The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers May 18

PHOTOS: HACHETTE UK, INFINISKILLS, SCHOLASTIC
Charmaine Lim
Updated
May 18, 2024, 02:00 PM
Published
May 18, 2024, 02:00 PM

Fiction:

PHOTO: HACHETTE UK

1. (1) A Perfect Day To Be Alone by Nanae Aoyama
2. (2) King Of Sloth by Ana Huang
3. (-) Harmony Heights by Ong Chin Huat
4. (4) The Three-Body Problem by Liu Cixin
5. (5) Funny Story by Emily Henry
6. (8) The Dark Forest by Liu Cixin
7. (3) Butter by Asako Yuzuki
8. (10) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara
9. (-) Death’s End by Liu Cixin
10. (9) Dune by Frank Herbert

Non-fiction:

PHOTO: INFINISKILLS

1. (-) The S.T.A.R. System by Goh Ai Yat and Sherrie Low
2. (4) The Wealth Money Can’t Buy by Robin Sharma
3. (1) The Woke Salaryman Crash Course On Capitalism & Money by The Woke Salaryman
4. (-) Hidden Potential by Adam Grant
5. (7) Atomic Habits by James Clear
6. (-) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles
7. (-) When Things Don’t Go Your Way by Haemin Sunim
8. (-) Olafur Eliasson: Your Curious Journey – Singapore edited by Joella Kiu and Angelica Ong
9. (-) The 48 Laws Of Power by Robert Greene
10. (-) Behind The Banyan by Aaron Low

Children’s:

PHOTO: SCHOLASTIC

1. (1) Dog Man #12: The Scarlet Shedder by Dav Pilkey
2. (7) Agents Of S.U.I.T. #2: From Badger To Worse by John Patrick Green
3. (-) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2025 by National Geographic
4. (2) The Reappearance Of Rachel Price by Holly Jackson
5. (-) The ABCs Of Old Singapore by Hwee Goh
6. (4) Pokemon Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook by Scholastic
7. (6) Cat Kid Comic Club #5: Influencers by Dav Pilkey
8. (-) If He Had Been With Me by Laura Nowlin
9. (10) Powerless by Lauren Roberts
10. (-) A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder by Holly Jackson

  • This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.
