The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers May 11

1. (2) The Woke Salaryman Crash Course On Capitalism & Money by The Woke Salaryman

2. (-) Clearly Speak by Lim Soo Ping

3. (-) Lala-land: Singapore’s Seafood Heritage edited by Anthony D. Medrano

4. (1) The Wealth Money Can’t Buy by Robin Sharma

5. (-) When You Think You’re Falling by Ameera Aslam

6. (-) Value Investing by Bruce C. Greenwald and Judd Kahn

7. (-) Atomic Habits by James Clear

8. (-) The Algebra Of Wealth by Scott Galloway

9. (7) The Courage To Be Disliked by Fumitake Koga and Ichiro Kishimi

10. (-) As Equals: The Oei Women Of Java by Daryl Yeap

Children’s: