The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers May 11

PHOTOS: BOOKS KINOKUNIYA, THE WOKE SALARYMAN, SCHOLASTIC
Shawn Hoo
Updated
May 11, 2024, 02:00 PM
Published
May 11, 2024, 02:00 PM

Fiction:

PHOTO: BOOKS KINOKUNIYA

1. (-) A Perfect Day To Be Alone by Nanae Aoyama
2. (-) King Of Sloth by Ana Huang
3. (1) Butter by Asako Yuzuki
4. (2) The Three-Body Problem by Liu Cixin
5. (3) Funny Story by Emily Henry
6. (-) Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
7. (-) Shogun by James Clavell
8. (-) The Dark Forest by Liu Cixin
9. (-) Dune by Frank Herbert
10. (5) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara

Non-fiction:

PHOTO: THE WOKE SALARYMAN

1. (2) The Woke Salaryman Crash Course On Capitalism & Money by The Woke Salaryman
2. (-) Clearly Speak by Lim Soo Ping
3. (-) Lala-land: Singapore’s Seafood Heritage edited by Anthony D. Medrano
4. (1) The Wealth Money Can’t Buy by Robin Sharma
5. (-) When You Think You’re Falling by Ameera Aslam
6. (-) Value Investing by Bruce C. Greenwald and Judd Kahn
7. (-) Atomic Habits by James Clear
8. (-) The Algebra Of Wealth by Scott Galloway
9. (7) The Courage To Be Disliked by Fumitake Koga and Ichiro Kishimi
10. (-) As Equals: The Oei Women Of Java by Daryl Yeap

Children’s:

PHOTO: SCHOLASTIC

1. (2) Dog Man #12: The Scarlet Shedder by Dav Pilkey
2. (4) The Reappearance Of Rachel Price by Holly Jackson
3. (-) I Hope This Doesn’t Find You by Ann Liang
4. (-) Pokemon: Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook by Scholastic Inc
5. (-) A Court Of Thorns And Roses by Sarah J. Maas
6. (-) Cat Kid Comic Club #5: Influencers by Dav Pilkey
7. (-) Agents Of S.U.I.T. #2: From Badger To Worse by John Patrick Green
8. (-) I Can by Ben Lai
9. (-) Powerful by Lauren Roberts
10. (-) Powerless by Lauren Roberts

  • This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.
