The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers March 30

Charmaine Lim
Updated
Mar 30, 2024, 01:00 PM
Published
Mar 30, 2024, 01:00 PM

Fiction

PHOTO: 4TH ESTATE

1. (1) Butter by Asako Yuzuki
2. (7) Dune by Frank Herbert
3. (2) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara
4. (6) The Three-Body Problem by Liu Cixin
5. (5) Welcome To The Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum
6. (-) King Of Wrath by Ana Huang
7. (4) One Day by David Nicholas
8. (10) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
9. (-) A Court Of Thorns And Roses by Sarah J. Maas
10. (-) White Nights by Fyodor Dostoyevsky

Non-fiction

PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES PRESS

1. (2) Tony Tan Keng Yam: My Political Journey by Leslie Koh
2. (1) The S.T.A.R. System by Goh Ai Yat and Sherrie Low
3. (-) We Are Not The Enemy: The Practice Of Advocacy In Singapore edited by Constance Singam and Margaret Thomas
4. (-) Atomic Habits by James Clear
5. (-) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles
6. (-) When You Think You’re Falling by Ameera Aslam
7. (-) Hidden Potential by Adam Grant
8. (10) The Woke Salaryman Crash Course On Capitalism & Money by The Woke Salaryman
9. (-) Leaders Eat Last by Simon Sinek
10. (5) Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg

Children’s

PHOTO: SCHOLASTIC

1. (-) Dog Man #12: The Scarlet Shredder by Dav Pilkey
2. (1) Agents Of S.U.I.T. #2: From Badger To Worse by John Patrick Green
3. (3) Powerless by Lauren Roberts
4. (7) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #18: No Brainer by Jeff Kinney
5. (-) The Prisoner’s Throne by Holly Black
6. (10) The Moon Over Geylang Serai (Hari Raya In Singapore) by Valeria Pereira
7. (-) Big Nate: This Means War! by Lincoln Peirce
8. (-) Pokemon: Scarlet & Violent Handbook
9. (-) Pokemon Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook by Scholastic
10. (-) Every School A Good School by Ng Ziqin

  • This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.
More On This Topic
The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers March 23
Book Box: See history through horror

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top