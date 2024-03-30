The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers March 30

Fiction
1. (1) Butter by Asako Yuzuki
2. (7) Dune by Frank Herbert
3. (2) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara
4. (6) The Three-Body Problem by Liu Cixin
5. (5) Welcome To The Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum
6. (-) King Of Wrath by Ana Huang
7. (4) One Day by David Nicholas
8. (10) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
9. (-) A Court Of Thorns And Roses by Sarah J. Maas
10. (-) White Nights by Fyodor Dostoyevsky
Non-fiction
1. (2) Tony Tan Keng Yam: My Political Journey by Leslie Koh
2. (1) The S.T.A.R. System by Goh Ai Yat and Sherrie Low
3. (-) We Are Not The Enemy: The Practice Of Advocacy In Singapore edited by Constance Singam and Margaret Thomas
4. (-) Atomic Habits by James Clear
5. (-) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles
6. (-) When You Think You’re Falling by Ameera Aslam
7. (-) Hidden Potential by Adam Grant
8. (10) The Woke Salaryman Crash Course On Capitalism & Money by The Woke Salaryman
9. (-) Leaders Eat Last by Simon Sinek
10. (5) Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg
Children’s
1. (-) Dog Man #12: The Scarlet Shredder by Dav Pilkey
2. (1) Agents Of S.U.I.T. #2: From Badger To Worse by John Patrick Green
3. (3) Powerless by Lauren Roberts
4. (7) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #18: No Brainer by Jeff Kinney
5. (-) The Prisoner’s Throne by Holly Black
6. (10) The Moon Over Geylang Serai (Hari Raya In Singapore) by Valeria Pereira
7. (-) Big Nate: This Means War! by Lincoln Peirce
8. (-) Pokemon: Scarlet & Violent Handbook
9. (-) Pokemon Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook by Scholastic
10. (-) Every School A Good School by Ng Ziqin
- This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.