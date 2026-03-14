The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers March 14

Fiction

The Great Reclamation by Rachel Heng. PHOTO: RIVERHEAD BOOKS

1. (1) Strange Buildings by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion

2. (3) Strange Pictures by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion

3. (2) Strange Houses by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion

4. (-) The Great Reclamation by Rachel Heng

5. (7) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

6. (-) Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell

7. (10) Crime And Punishment by Fyodor Dostoyevsky

8. (5) East Of Eden by John Steinbeck

9. (-) Picking Daisies On Sundays by Liana Cincotti

10. (-) Nine Yard Sarees: A Short Story Cycle by Prasanthi Ram

Non-fiction

The Albatross File: Inside Separation, edited by Susan Sim. PHOTO: ST FILE

1. (3) The Albatross File: Inside Separation edited by Susan Sim

2. (1) The Myth Of The Asian Century by Bilahari Kausikan

3. (7) Policy, Fairness And Compassion by K. Shanmugam

4. (-) Fight Less, Win More: How Master Negotiators Influence Hearts, Minds, And Deals by Jonathan B. Smith

5. (2) Murdle: Volume 1 by G.T. Karber

6. (-) Streetwise: Getting To And Through Goldman Sachs by Lloyd Blankfein

7. (-) Strong Ground: The Lessons Of Daring Leadership, The Tenacity Of Paradox, And The Wisdom Of The Human Spirit by Brene Brown

8. (4) Never Split The Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It by Chris Voss

9. (8) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

10. (-) Chokepoints: American Power In The Age Of Economic Warfare by Edward Fishman

Children’s

Mikaela Kong: Return Of The Dragons (Book 3) by Vivian Teo. PHOTO: EPIGRAM BOOKS

1. (1) Agents Of S.U.I.T. #04: Sew Much Trouble by John Patrick Green

2. (-) Mikaela Kong: Return Of The Dragons (Book 3) by Vivian Teo

3. (-) The Book With No Pictures by B.J. Novak

4. (-) Football Superstars: Ronaldo Rules by Simon Mugford, illustrated by Dan Green

5. (-) What Would You Rather Be? A Black Bear Or A Black Mamba? by Jerry Pallotta

6. (-) Bluey: Unicorse by Bluey

7. (-) Lego Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Meet The Ninja by Dorling Kindersley Publishing

8. (3) The Amazing Generation: Your Guide To Fun And Freedom In A Screen-Filled World by Jonathan Haidt and Catherine Price; illustrated by Cynthia Yuan Cheng

9. (-) Bluey: Perfect by Bluey

10. (-) Bluey: The Beach by Bluey