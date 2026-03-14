The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers March 14
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Fiction
1. (1) Strange Buildings by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion
2. (3) Strange Pictures by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion
3. (2) Strange Houses by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion
4. (-) The Great Reclamation by Rachel Heng
5. (7) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir
6. (-) Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell
7. (10) Crime And Punishment by Fyodor Dostoyevsky
8. (5) East Of Eden by John Steinbeck
9. (-) Picking Daisies On Sundays by Liana Cincotti
10. (-) Nine Yard Sarees: A Short Story Cycle by Prasanthi Ram
Non-fiction
1. (3) The Albatross File: Inside Separation edited by Susan Sim
2. (1) The Myth Of The Asian Century by Bilahari Kausikan
3. (7) Policy, Fairness And Compassion by K. Shanmugam
4. (-) Fight Less, Win More: How Master Negotiators Influence Hearts, Minds, And Deals by Jonathan B. Smith
5. (2) Murdle: Volume 1 by G.T. Karber
6. (-) Streetwise: Getting To And Through Goldman Sachs by Lloyd Blankfein
7. (-) Strong Ground: The Lessons Of Daring Leadership, The Tenacity Of Paradox, And The Wisdom Of The Human Spirit by Brene Brown
8. (4) Never Split The Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It by Chris Voss
9. (8) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson
10. (-) Chokepoints: American Power In The Age Of Economic Warfare by Edward Fishman
Children’s
1. (1) Agents Of S.U.I.T. #04: Sew Much Trouble by John Patrick Green
2. (-) Mikaela Kong: Return Of The Dragons (Book 3) by Vivian Teo
3. (-) The Book With No Pictures by B.J. Novak
4. (-) Football Superstars: Ronaldo Rules by Simon Mugford, illustrated by Dan Green
5. (-) What Would You Rather Be? A Black Bear Or A Black Mamba? by Jerry Pallotta
6. (-) Bluey: Unicorse by Bluey
7. (-) Lego Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Meet The Ninja by Dorling Kindersley Publishing
8. (3) The Amazing Generation: Your Guide To Fun And Freedom In A Screen-Filled World by Jonathan Haidt and Catherine Price; illustrated by Cynthia Yuan Cheng
9. (-) Bluey: Perfect by Bluey
10. (-) Bluey: The Beach by Bluey
This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books, Book Bar, Afterimage, Ethos Books and Closetful of Books bookstores.