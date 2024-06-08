The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers June 8

Fiction:
1. (2) Lies And Weddings by Kevin Kwan
2. (1) A Perfect Day To Be Alone by Nanae Aoyama
3. (-) The Five Foot Way Detective by Joshua Chiang
4. (-) Crime And Punishment by Fyodor Dostoevsky
5. (3) The Three-Body Problem by Liu Cixin
6. (5) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara
7. (-) King Of Sloth by Ana Huang
8. (4) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
9. (-) Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors
10. (7) Days At The Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa
Non-fiction:
1. (1) Behind The Banyan by Aaron Low
2. (10) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel
3. (3) Atomic Habits by James Clear
4. (9) If You Live To 100, You Might As Well Be Happy by Rhee Kun Hoo
5. (6) The Woke Salaryman Crash Course On Capitalism & Money by The Woke Salaryman
6. (-) The 48 Laws Of Power by Robert Greene
7. (-) Married Ever After by Ali Hammuda
8. (-) The Courage To Be Disliked by Ichiro Kishimi and Fumitake Koga
9. (-) Murdle Vol. 1 by G.T. Karber
10. (-) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles
Children’s:
1. (1) Dog Man #12: The Scarlet Shedder by Dav Pilkey
2. (2) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2025 by National Geographic
3. (5) The Reappearance Of Rachel Price by Holly Jackson
4. (7) Powerless by Lauren Roberts
5. (6) Pokemon Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook by Scholastic
6. (10) Agents Of S.U.I.T. #2: From Badger To Worse by John Patrick Green
7. (-) The Last Comics On Earth: Too Many Villains! by Max Brallier
8. (-) Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone by J.K. Rowling
9. (-) If He Had Been With Me by Laura Nowlin
10. (-) Shatter Me by Tahereh Mafi
- This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.