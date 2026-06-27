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Pukul Habis: Total Wipeout. PHOTO: DAVID BOEY

Fiction:

1. (1) Taiwan Travelogue by Yang Shuang-zi; translated by Lin King

2. (9) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

3. (3) The Keeper Of The Camphor Tree by Keigo Higashino; translated by Jordan Taylor

4. (-) Pukul Habis: Total Wipeout by David Boey

5. (5) The Original Daughter by Jemimah Wei

6. (7) Strange Buildings by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion

7. (-) Strange Houses by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion

8. (8) Before I Knew I Loved You by Toshikazu Kawaguchi; translated by Geoffrey Trousselot

9. (-) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi; translated by Geoffrey Trousselot

10. (-) Strange Pictures by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion

Non-fiction:

Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn has spent 12 weeks at No. 1. PHOTO: ETHOS BOOKS

1. (1) Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn

2. (-) The Albatross File Unredacted: What The Official Story Leaves Out by Thum Ping Tjin

3. (-) White: Around The Table by The White Book

4. (-) The LinkedIn Playbook For Employees by James Cheo

5. (3) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

6. (-) Get Unstuck: The Road To Freedom by Mae Kwan

7. (4) FIFA World Cup 2026: The Official Guide by Keir Radnedge

8. (6) Murdoku: 80 Murder Mystery Logic Puzzles by Manuel Garand

9. (5) Start With Yourself: A New Vision For Work & Life by Emma Grede

10. (7) The Albatross File: Inside Separation edited by Susan Sim

Children’s:

Saya Lihat (I See) by Maria Mahat. PHOTO: UNGU PEN

1. (1) Investigators: Weather Or Not by John Patrick Green

2. (-) Saya Lihat (I See) by Maria Mahat

3. (-) Pokemon Super Duper Extra Deluxe Essential by Scholastic

4. (2) Our Wings As One by Siyuan Aw

5. (-) The Incredible Basket by Quek Hong Shin

6. (-) Investigators: Case Files by John Patrick Green

7. (-) Ubin Elephant by Alan John

8. (-) The Seriously Epic Holiday Of Lottie Brooks by Katie Kirby

9. (3) I Can by Ben Lai

10. (-) Harry Hippo’s Holiday by Alan John

This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books, Book Bar, Afterimage, Pagesetters Services and Closetful of Books bookstores.