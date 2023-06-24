The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers June 24

Fiction
1. (2) Days At The Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa
2. (3) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood
3. (10) It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover
4. (-) Self-Love For Small-Town Girls by Lang Leav/ (-) Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood
5. (-) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa
6. (4) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
7. (-) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller
8. (9) The Boy And The Dog by Seishu Hase
9. (-) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
10. (-) No Longer Human by Osamu Dazai
Non-fiction
1. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson
2. (2) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee
3. (4) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim
4. (-) The 48 Laws Of Power by Robert Greene
5. (5) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson
6. (9) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki
7. (3) Atomic Habits by James Clear
8. (-) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim
9. (-) 12 Rules For Life by Jordan B. Peterson
10. (-) Big Panda And Tiny Dragon by James Norbury
Children’s
1. (1) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey
2. (2) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic
3. (4) Agents Of S.U.I.T. by John Patrick Green and Christopher Hastings
4. (3) Cat Kid Comic Club #4: Collaborations by Dav Pilkey
5. (-) InvestiGators #6: Heist And Seek by John Patrick Green
6. (6) Robodog by David Walliams
7. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #17: Diper Overlode by Jeff Kinney
8. (-) The 156-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton
9. (-) The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
10. (9) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus
- This is The Sunday Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Times and Popular bookstores.