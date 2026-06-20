The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers June 20
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Fiction:
1. (1) Taiwan Travelogue by Yang Shuang-zi; translated by Lin King
2. (-) The Ocean Would Paint Me Blue by Zoulfa Katouh
3. (2) The Keeper Of The Camphor Tree by Keigo Higashino; translated by Jordan Taylor
4. (-) The Singapore Secret by Clare Willis
5. (3) The Original Daughter by Jemimah Wei
6. (8) Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke
7. (6) Strange Buildings by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion
8. (7) Before I Knew I Loved You by Toshikazu Kawaguchi; translated by Geoffrey Trousselot
9. (-) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir
10. (10) East Of Eden by John Steinbeck
Non-fiction:
1. (1) Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn
2. (-) Mind The Gap: Scaling Businesses Across Cultures by Vincent Lauria, Stefano Pellegrino and Savanid Vatanasakdakul
3. (3) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn
4. (8) FIFA World Cup 2026: The Official Guide by Keir Radnedge
5. (-) Start With Yourself: A New Vision For Work & Life by Emma Grede
6. (7) Murdoku: 80 Murder Mystery Logic Puzzles by Manuel Garand
7. (-) The Albatross File: Inside Separation edited by Susan Sim
8. (10) Murdle Volume 1 by G.T. Karber
9. (-) 1873: The Rothschilds, The First Great Depression, And The Making Of The Modern World by Liaquat Ahamed
10. (-) Singapore: A Cinematic Portrait by Raphael Millet
Children’s:
1. (3) Investigators: Weather Or Not by John Patrick Green
2. (-) Our Wings As One by Siyuan Aw
3. (-) I Can by Ben Lai
4. (5) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2027 by National Geographic Kids
5. (-) I Could Give You The Moon by Ann Liang
6. (-) Big Jim Believes (Dog Man #14) by Dav Pilkey
7. (-) The Hybrid Prince (Wings Of Fire, Book 16) by Tui T. Sutherland
8. (-) Once Upon A Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber
9. (-) Sweet Valley Twins: Three’s A Crowd by Francine Pascal and Nicole Andelfinger; illustrated by Claudia Aguirre
10. (10) Nasi Lemak: From Village To The City by Salbiah Bahri; illustrated by Kurnia Afdillah
This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books, Book Bar, Afterimage, Pagesetters Services and Closetful of Books bookstores.