Straitstimes.com header logo

The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers June 20

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

(From left) Jemimah Wei's debut novel The Original Daughter, Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn, and Our Wings As One by Siyuan Aw.

(From left) Jemimah Wei's debut novel The Original Daughter, Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn and Our Wings As One by Siyuan Aw.

PHOTOS: WEIDENFELD & NICOLSON, ETHOS BOOKS, LES EDITIONS DU PACIFIQUE

Google Preferred Source badge

Fiction:

Singaporean writer Jemimah Wei's debut novel The Original Daughter.

PHOTO: WEIDENFELD & NICOLSON

1. (1) Taiwan Travelogue by Yang Shuang-zi; translated by Lin King
2. (-) The Ocean Would Paint Me Blue by Zoulfa Katouh
3. (2) The Keeper Of The Camphor Tree by Keigo Higashino; translated by Jordan Taylor
4. (-) The Singapore Secret by Clare Willis
5. (3) The Original Daughter by Jemimah Wei
6. (8) Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke
7. (6) Strange Buildings by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion
8. (7) Before I Knew I Loved You by Toshikazu Kawaguchi; translated by Geoffrey Trousselot
9. (-) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir
10. (10) East Of Eden by John Steinbeck

Non-fiction:

Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn has spent 11 weeks at No. 1.

PHOTO: ETHOS BOOKS

1. (1) Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn
2. (-) Mind The Gap: Scaling Businesses Across Cultures by Vincent Lauria, Stefano Pellegrino and Savanid Vatanasakdakul
3. (3) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn
4. (8) FIFA World Cup 2026: The Official Guide by Keir Radnedge
5. (-) Start With Yourself: A New Vision For Work & Life by Emma Grede
6. (7) Murdoku: 80 Murder Mystery Logic Puzzles by Manuel Garand
7. (-) The Albatross File: Inside Separation edited by Susan Sim
8. (10) Murdle Volume 1 by G.T. Karber
9. (-) 1873: The Rothschilds, The First Great Depression, And The Making Of The Modern World by Liaquat Ahamed
10. (-) Singapore: A Cinematic Portrait by Raphael Millet

Children’s:

Our Wings As One by Siyuan Aw.

PHOTO: LES EDITIONS DU PACIFIQUE

1. (3) Investigators: Weather Or Not by John Patrick Green
2. (-) Our Wings As One by Siyuan Aw
3. (-) I Can by Ben Lai
4. (5) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2027 by National Geographic Kids
5. (-) I Could Give You The Moon by Ann Liang
6. (-) Big Jim Believes (Dog Man #14) by Dav Pilkey
7. (-) The Hybrid Prince (Wings Of Fire, Book 16) by Tui T. Sutherland
8. (-) Once Upon A Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber
9. (-) Sweet Valley Twins: Three’s A Crowd by Francine Pascal and Nicole Andelfinger; illustrated by Claudia Aguirre
10. (10) Nasi Lemak: From Village To The City by Salbiah Bahri; illustrated by Kurnia Afdillah

This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books, Book Bar, Afterimage, Pagesetters Services and Closetful of Books bookstores.

More on this topic
The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers June 13
The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers June 6
See more on

ST Weekly Bestsellers

Bestsellers

Books

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.