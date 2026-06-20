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(From left) Jemimah Wei's debut novel The Original Daughter, Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn and Our Wings As One by Siyuan Aw.

Fiction:

Singaporean writer Jemimah Wei's debut novel The Original Daughter. PHOTO: WEIDENFELD & NICOLSON

1. (1) Taiwan Travelogue by Yang Shuang-zi; translated by Lin King

2. (-) The Ocean Would Paint Me Blue by Zoulfa Katouh

3. (2) The Keeper Of The Camphor Tree by Keigo Higashino; translated by Jordan Taylor

4. (-) The Singapore Secret by Clare Willis

5. (3) The Original Daughter by Jemimah Wei

6. (8) Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke

7. (6) Strange Buildings by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion

8. (7) Before I Knew I Loved You by Toshikazu Kawaguchi; translated by Geoffrey Trousselot

9. (-) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

10. (10) East Of Eden by John Steinbeck

Non-fiction:

Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn has spent 11 weeks at No. 1. PHOTO: ETHOS BOOKS

1. (1) Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn

2. (-) Mind The Gap: Scaling Businesses Across Cultures by Vincent Lauria, Stefano Pellegrino and Savanid Vatanasakdakul

3. (3) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

4. (8) FIFA World Cup 2026: The Official Guid e by Keir Radnedge

5. (-) Start With Yourself: A New Vision For Work & Life by Emma Grede

6. (7) Murdoku: 80 Murder Mystery Logic Puzzles by Manuel Garand

7. (-) The Albatross File: Inside Separation edited by Susan Sim

8. (10) Murdle Volume 1 by G.T. Karber

9. (-) 1873: The Rothschilds, The First Great Depression, And The Making Of The Modern World by Liaquat Ahamed

10. (-) Singapore: A Cinematic Portrait by Raphael Millet

Children’s:

Our Wings As One by Siyuan Aw. PHOTO: LES EDITIONS DU PACIFIQUE

1. (3) Investigators: Weather Or Not by John Patrick Green

2. (-) Our Wings As One by Siyuan Aw

3. (-) I Can by Ben Lai

4. (5) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2027 by National Geographic Kids

5. (-) I Could Give You The Moon by Ann Liang

6. (-) Big Jim Believes (Dog Man #14) by Dav Pilkey

7. (-) The Hybrid Prince (Wings Of Fire, Book 16) by Tui T. Sutherland

8. (-) Once Upon A Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber

9. (-) Sweet Valley Twins: Three’s A Crowd by Francine Pascal and Nicole Andelfinger; illustrated by Claudia Aguirre

10. (10) Nasi Lemak: From Village To The City by Salbiah Bahri; illustrated by Kurnia Afdillah

This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books, Book Bar, Afterimage, Pagesetters Services and Closetful of Books bookstores.