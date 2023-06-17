The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers June 17

Fiction
1. (1) King Of Pride by Ana Huang
2. (-) Days At The Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa
3. (3) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood
4. (2) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
5. (7) Final Offer by Lauren Asher
6. (5) Pukul Habis by David Boey
7. (-) Terms And Conditions by Lauren Asher
8. (10) Never Never by Colleen Hoover and Tarryn Fisher
9. (-) The Boy And The Dog by Seishu Hase
10. (8) It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover
Non-fiction
1. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson
2. (2) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee
3. (1) Atomic Habits by James Clear
4. (4) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim
5. (6) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson
6. (-) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli
7. (8) 8 Rules Of Love by Jay Shetty
8. (-) Money Smart by Lorna Tan
9. (-) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki
10. (9) The Rules Of Thinking by Richard Templar
Children’s
1. (1) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey
2. (2) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic
3. (3) Cat Kid Comic Club #4: Collaborations by Dav Pilkey
4. (4) Agents Of S.U.I.T. by John Patrick Green and Christopher Hastings
5. (-) Cat Kid Comic Club #1 by Dav Pilkey
6. (6) Robodog by David Walliams
7. (-) Stellarlune: Keeper Of The Lost Cities by Shannon Messenger
8. (-) A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder by Holly Jackson
9. (-) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus
10. (-) Not Here To Be Liked by Michelle Quach
This is The Sunday Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.