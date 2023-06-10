The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers June 10

Fiction
1. (-) King Of Pride by Ana Huang 2. (1) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover 3. (-) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood 4. (-) Happy Place by Emily Henry 5. (6) Pukul Habis by David Boey/(7) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa 6. (-) Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover 7. (8) Final Offer by Lauren Asher/(-) The Fine Print by Lauren Asher 8. (2) It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover 9. (-) Before Your Memory Fades by Toshikazu Kawaguchi 10. (4) Never Never by Colleen Hoover and Tarryn Fisher
Non-fiction
1. (1) Atomic Habits by James Clear/(4) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson 2. (2) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee 3. (2) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim 4. (3) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim 5. (10) Impressions Of An Invasion by Ix Shen 6. (6) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson 7. (-) George Yeo: Musings – Series Two by George Yeo and Woon Tai Ho 8. (7) 8 Rules Of Love by Jay Shetty/(9) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel/(-) Surrounded By Narcissists by Thomas Erikson 9. (-) The Rules Of Thinking by Richard Templar 10. (-) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles
Children’s
1. (1) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey 2. (2) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic 3. (5) Cat Kid Comic Club #4: Collaborations by Dav Pilkey 4. (3) Agents Of S.U.I.T. by John Patrick Green and Christopher Hastings 5. (4) The Sun And The Star by Rick Riordan and Mark Oshiro 6. (7) Robodog by David Walliams 7. (8) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #17: Diper Overlode by Jeff Kinney 8. (6) InvestiGators #6: Heist And Seek by John Patrick Green 9. (-) Fall Of The School For Good And Evil by Soman Chainani 10. (-) The Golden Key (Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy #15) by Geronimo Stilton
This is The Sunday Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.