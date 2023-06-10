The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers June 10

1. (1) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey 2. (2) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic 3. (5) Cat Kid Comic Club #4: Collaborations by Dav Pilkey 4. (3) Agents Of S.U.I.T. by John Patrick Green and Christopher Hastings 5. (4) The Sun And The Star by Rick Riordan and Mark Oshiro 6. (7) Robodog by David Walliams 7. (8) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #17: Diper Overlode by Jeff Kinney 8. (6) InvestiGators #6: Heist And Seek by John Patrick Green 9. (-) Fall Of The School For Good And Evil by Soman Chainani 10. (-) The Golden Key (Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy #15) by Geronimo Stilton

This is The Sunday Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.