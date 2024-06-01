The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers June 1

1. (2) Dog Man #12: The Scarlet Shedder by Dav Pilkey

2. (1) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2025 by National Geographic

3. (-) Darker By Four by June C.L. Tan

4. (10) A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder by Holly Jackson

5. (3) The Reappearance Of Rachel Price by Holly Jackson

6. (-) Pokemon Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook by Scholastic

7. (7) Powerless by Lauren Roberts

8. (8) Better Than The Movies by Lynn Painter

9. (-) The Travelling Library Chronicles Of Maizey Lee: The Road To Bangkok by Erni Salleh

10. (-) Agents Of S.U.I.T. #2: From Badger To Worse by John Patrick Green

This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.