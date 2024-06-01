The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers June 1

Fiction:
1. (1) A Perfect Day To Be Alone by Nanae Aoyama
2. (-) Lies And Weddings by Kevin Kwan
3. (4) The Three-Body Problem by Liu Cixin
4. (5) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
5. (8) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara
6. (2) Butter by Asako Yuzuki
7. (-) Days At The Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa
8. (-) Patient History by Tricia Tan
9. (9) Dune by Frank Herbert
10. (-) The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye by Sonny Liew
Non-fiction:
1. (8) Behind The Banyan by Aaron Low
2. (-) What Gives Us Our Names (Rosetta Edition) by Alvin Pang
3. (6) Atomic Habits by James Clear
4. (10) When You Think You’re Falling by Ameera Aslam
5. (-) Think Again by Adam Grant
6. (4) The Woke Salaryman Crash Course On Capitalism & Money by The Woke Salaryman
7. (-) Co-Intelligence by Ethan Mollick
8. (2) The Wealth Money Can’t Buy by Robin Sharma
9. (3) If You Live To 100, You Might As Well Be Happy by Rhee Kun Hoo
10. (-) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel
Children’s:
1. (2) Dog Man #12: The Scarlet Shedder by Dav Pilkey
2. (1) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2025 by National Geographic
3. (-) Darker By Four by June C.L. Tan
4. (10) A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder by Holly Jackson
5. (3) The Reappearance Of Rachel Price by Holly Jackson
6. (-) Pokemon Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook by Scholastic
7. (7) Powerless by Lauren Roberts
8. (8) Better Than The Movies by Lynn Painter
9. (-) The Travelling Library Chronicles Of Maizey Lee: The Road To Bangkok by Erni Salleh
10. (-) Agents Of S.U.I.T. #2: From Badger To Worse by John Patrick Green
This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.