The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers July 4
- The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers list for July 4 features top fiction, non-fiction, and children’s books from major bookstores.
- In fiction, Taiwan Travelogue by Yang Shuang-zi tops the list, with new entries like The Ocean Would Paint Me Blue by Zoulfa Katouh.
- Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn leads non-fiction, while Investigators: Weather Or Not by John Patrick Green tops children’s books.
AI generated
Fiction:
1. (1) Taiwan Travelogue by Yang Shuang-zi; translated by Lin King
2. (3) The Keeper Of The Camphor Tree by Keigo Higashino; translated by Jordan Taylor
3. (2) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir
4. (-) The Ocean Would Paint Me Blue by Zoulfa Katouh
5. (-) Names Have Been Changed by Yu-Mei Balasingamchow
6. (8) Before I Knew I Loved You by Toshikazu Kawaguchi; translated by Geoffrey Trousselot
7. (-) The Correspondent by Virginia Evans
8. (6) Strange Buildings by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion
9. (-) Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke
10. (7) Strange Houses by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion
Non-fiction:
1. (1) Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn
2. (2) The Albatross File Unredacted: What The Official Story Leaves Out by Thum Ping Tjin
3. (-) Not So Little Red Dot: 60 Years Of Singapore’s Diplomacy edited by Peh Shing Huei
4. (5) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn
5. (10) The Albatross File: Inside Separation edited by Susan Sim
6. (-) Open To Work: How To Get Ahead In The Age Of AI by Aneesh Raman and Ryan Roslansky
7. (-) Atomic Habits by James Clear
8. (-) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel
9. (8) Murdoku: 80 Murder Mystery Logic Puzzles by Manuel Garand
10. (-) Murdle Volume 1 by G.T. Karber
Children’s:
1. (-) Investigators: Weather Or Not by John Patrick Green
2. (9) I Can by Ben Lai
3. (-) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2027 by National Geographic Kids
4. (-) Cristiano Ronaldo by Maria Isabel Sanchez Vegara; illustrated by Joao Fazenda
5. (-) The Hybrid Prince (Wings Of Fire, Book 16) by Tui T. Sutherland
6. (8) The Seriously Epic Holiday Of Lottie Brooks by Katie Kirby
7. (7) Ubin Elephant by Alan John, illustrated by Quek Hong Shin
8. (-) Grandma’s Tiger by Alan John, illustrated by Quek Hong Shin
9. (-) Catch Mee If You Can: Find The Noodles, Eat The Noodles! by Low Lai Chow; illustrated by Lee Jia Zhen
10. (10) Harry Hippo’s Holiday by Alan John, illustrated by Quek Hong Shin
This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books, Book Bar, Afterimage, Pagesetters Services and Closetful of Books bookstores.