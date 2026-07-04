The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers July 4

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Fiction:

Boston-based Singaporean writer Yu-Mei Balasingamchow's debut novel Names Have Been Changed follows a fugitive Singaporean on the run as she encounters unconventional fellow citizens abroad. PHOTO: TINY REPARATIONS BOOKS

1. (1) Taiwan Travelogue by Yang Shuang-zi; translated by Lin King

2. (3) The Keeper Of The Camphor Tree by Keigo Higashino; translated by Jordan Taylor

3. (2) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

4. (-) The Ocean Would Paint Me Blue by Zoulfa Katouh

5. (-) Names Have Been Changed by Yu-Mei Balasingamchow

6. (8) Before I Knew I Loved You by Toshikazu Kawaguchi; translated by Geoffrey Trousselot

7. (-) The Correspondent by Virginia Evans

8. (6) Strange Buildings by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion

9. (-) Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke

10. (7) Strange Houses by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion

Non-fiction:

Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn has spent 13 weeks at No. 1. PHOTO: ETHOS BOOKS

1. (1) Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn

2. (2) The Albatross File Unredacted: What The Official Story Leaves Out by Thum Ping Tjin

3. (-) Not So Little Red Dot: 60 Years Of Singapore’s Diplomacy edited by Peh Shing Huei

4. (5) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

5. (10) The Albatross File: Inside Separation edited by Susan Sim

6. (-) Open To Work: How To Get Ahead In The Age Of AI by Aneesh Raman and Ryan Roslansky

7. (-) Atomic Habits by James Clear

8. (-) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel

9. (8) Murdoku: 80 Murder Mystery Logic Puzzles by Manuel Garand

10. (-) Murdle Volume 1 by G.T. Karber

Children’s:

1. (-) Investigators: Weather Or Not by John Patrick Green

2. (9) I Can by Ben Lai

3. (-) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2027 by National Geographic Kids

4. (-) Cristiano Ronaldo by Maria Isabel Sanchez Vegara; illustrated by Joao Fazenda

5. (-) The Hybrid Prince (Wings Of Fire, Book 16) by Tui T. Sutherland

6. (8) The Seriously Epic Holiday Of Lottie Brooks by Katie Kirby

7. (7) Ubin Elephant by Alan John, illustrated by Quek Hong Shin

8. (-) Grandma’s Tiger by Alan John, illustrated by Quek Hong Shin

9. (-) Catch Mee If You Can: Find The Noodles, Eat The Noodles! by Low Lai Chow; illustrated by Lee Jia Zhen

10. (10) Harry Hippo’s Holiday by Alan John, illustrated by Quek Hong Shin

This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books, Book Bar, Afterimage, Pagesetters Services and Closetful of Books bookstores.