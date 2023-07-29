The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers July 29

Fiction
1. (2) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood
2. (3) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
3. (-) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa
4. (1) Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood
5. (6) All Your Perfects by Colleen Hoover
6. (5) Self-Love For Small Town Girls by Lang Leav
7. (4) It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover
8. (-) The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas
9. (-) The Fine Print by Lauren Asher
10. (-) Eternal Summer Of My Homeland by Agnes Chew
Non-fiction
1. (1) Beyond The Story by BTS and Kang Myeong-seok
2. (6) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson
3. (3) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli
4. (8) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee
5. (9) Singapore Is Still Not An Island by Bilahari Kausikan
6. (5) Atomic Habits by James Clear / (2) The Price Of Being Fair by Sue-Ann Chia and Peh Shing Huei
7. (7) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson
8. (-) 8 Rules Of Love by Jay Shetty
9. (-) Think Again by Adam Grant
10. (-) Deep Human: Practical Superskills For A Future Of Success by Crystal Lim-Lange and Dr Gregor Lim-Lange
Children’s
1. (1) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey
2. (3) The World’s Worst Monsters by David Walliams
3. (2) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic
4. (4) Cat Kid Comic Club #4: Collaborations by Dav Pilkey
5. (5) Agents Of S.U.I.T. by John Patrick Green and Christopher Hastings
6. (-) InvestiGators #6: Heist And Seek by John Patrick Green / (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #17: Diper Overlode by Jeff Kinney
7. (8) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus
8. (-) Geronimo Stilton #82: Mouse Vs Wild by Geronimo Stilton
9. (-) Always Isn’t Forever by J. C. Cervantes
10. (-) Every School A Good School by Ng Ziqin
- This is The Sunday Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Popular and Epigram bookstores.