The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers July 29

1. (1) Beyond The Story by BTS and Kang Myeong-seok

2. (6) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

3. (3) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

4. (8) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee

5. (9) Singapore Is Still Not An Island by Bilahari Kausikan

6. (5) Atomic Habits by James Clear / (2) The Price Of Being Fair by Sue-Ann Chia and Peh Shing Huei

7. (7) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

8. (-) 8 Rules Of Love by Jay Shetty

9. (-) Think Again by Adam Grant

10. (-) Deep Human: Practical Superskills For A Future Of Success by Crystal Lim-Lange and Dr Gregor Lim-Lange

Children’s