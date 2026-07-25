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Fiction:

1. (1) Tsubaki Stationery Store by Ito Ogawa, translated by Cat Anderson

2. (6) The Odyssey by Homer

3. (-) The Comprehensive Corporate Guide To Successful Situationships by Cleo Cheng

4. (2) Taiwan Travelogue by Yang Shuang-zi, translated by Lin King

5. (3) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

6. (-) The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye by Sonny Liew

7. (-) The Keeper Of The Camphor Tree by Keigo Higashino, translated by Jordan Taylor

8. (5) The Ocean Would Paint Me Blue by Zoulfa Katouh

9. (-) What Gives Us Our Names by Alvin Pang

10. (7) East Of Eden by John Steinbeck

Non-fiction:

Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn has spent 16 weeks at No. 1. PHOTO: ETHOS BOOKS

1. (1) Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn

2. (4) The Albatross File Unredacted: What The Official Story Leaves Out by Thum Ping Tjin

3. (2) The Courage To Be Disliked by Ichiro Kishimi and Fumitake Koga

4. (3) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

5. (-) Homeless: The Untold Story Of A Mother’s Struggle In Crazy Rich Singapore by Liyana Dhamirah

6. (-) How Women Talk Power by Serena Wong and Sharon Sim

7. (-) Terry Tan’s Peranakan Classics by Terry Tan

8. (5) The Courage To Be Ordinary by Ichiro Kishimi and Fumitake Koga

9. (6) Atomic Habits by James Clear

10. (10) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel

Children’s:

Song Of The Yellow Dragon by Ying Ping Low. PHOTO: G.P. PUTNAM’S SONS BOOKS FOR YOUNG READERS

1. (8) Song Of The Yellow Dragon by Low Ying Ping

2. (-) Blood In The Water by Tiffany D. Jackson

3. (-) After by Morris Gleitzman

4. (-) Snoop by Gordon Korman

5. (-) The Teacher Of Nomad Land by Daniel Nayeri

6. (-) An Immense World by Ed Yong

7. (-) The Trouble With Heroes by Kate Messner

8. (-) The Grandest Game #03: The Gilded Blade by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

9. (-) Amina Banana And The Formula For Friendship by Shifa Saltagi Safadi

10. (-) Creature Clinic by Gavin Aung Than

This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books, Book Bar, Afterimage, Pagesetters Services and Closetful of Books bookstores.