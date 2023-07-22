The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers July 22

Fiction
1. (1) Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood
2. (3) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood
3. (6) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
4. (7) It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover
5. (9) Self-Love For Small Town Girls by Lang Leav
6. (-) All Your Perfects by Colleen Hoover
7. (4) Final Offer by Lauren Asher
8. (5) The Boy And The Dog by Seishu Hase
9. (9) Klara And The Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro
10. (-) Things We Hide From The Light by Lucy Score
Non-fiction
1. (1) Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record Of BTS by BTS and Myeongseok Kang
2. (-) The Price Of Being Fair by Sue-Ann Chia and Peh Shing Huei
3. (4) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli
4. (3) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim
5. (-) Atomic Habits by James Clear
6. (8) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson
7. (6) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson
8. (5) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee
9. (-) Singapore Is Still Not An Island by Bilahari Kausikan
10. (-) The Rules Of Everything by Richard Templar
Children’s
1. (1) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey
2. (2) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic
3. (-) The World’s Worst Monsters by David Walliams
4. (4) Cat Kid Comic Club #4: Collaborations by Dav Pilkey
5. (5) Agents Of S.U.I.T. by John Patrick Green and Christopher Hastings
6. (-) InvestiGators #5: Braver And Boulder by John Patrick Green
7. (-) InvestiGators #3: Off Hook by John Patrick Green
8. (-) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus
9. (-) The Phoenix Of Destiny (Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy: Special Edition) by Geronimo Stilton
10. (10) Robodog by David Walliams
- This is The Sunday Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Popular and Epigram bookstores.