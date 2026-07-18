The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers July 18

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn has spent 15 weeks at No. 1.

Fiction:

1. (1) Tsubaki Stationery Store by Ito Ogawa, translated by Cat Anderson

2. (3) Taiwan Travelogue by Yang Shuang-zi, translated by Lin King

3. (4) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

4. (2) D/O by Yashmita Ananthan

5. (5) The Ocean Would Paint Me Blue by Zoulfa Katouh

6. (-) The Odyssey by Homer

7. (6) East Of Eden by John Steinbeck

8. (7) Strange Houses by Uketsu, translated by Jim Rion

9. (-) Strange Buildings by Uketsu, translated by Jim Rion

10. (8) Strange Pictures by Uketsu, translated by Jim Rion

Non-fiction:

Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn has spent 15 weeks at No. 1. PHOTO: ETHOS BOOKS

1. (1) Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn

2. (7) The Courage To Be Disliked by Ichiro Kishimi and Fumitake Koga

3. (6) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

4. (2) The Albatross File Unredacted: What The Official Story Leaves Out by Thum Ping Tjin

5. (-) The Courage To Be Ordinary by Ichiro Kishimi and Fumitake Koga

6. (10) Atomic Habits by James Clear

7. (-) Thinking, Fast And Slow by Daniel Kahneman

8. (-) Murdoku Puzzle Book 1 by Manuel Garand

9. (-) Life Lessons From Game Theory: The Art Of Thinking Strategically In A Complex World by Michael Wooldridge

10. (8) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel

Children’s:

Our Wings As One by Siyuan Aw PHOTO: LES EDITIONS DU PACIFIQUE

1. (-) Our Wings As One by Siyuan Aw

2. (6) Would You Rather? Capybara by Asha Swami

3. (10) Pet Simulator: Mystery And Mayhem by Katherine Noll and Tracey West

4. (-) I See (Saya Lihat) by Maria Mahat, illustrated by Filza Amalina

5. (1) Investigators: Weather Or Not by John Patrick Green

6. (-) Football Superstars: Ronaldo Rules by Simon Mugford, illustrated by Dan Green

7. (2) I Can by Ben Lai

8. (-) Song Of The Yellow Dragon by Low Ying Ping

9. (-) Sherlock Sam And The Missing Heirloom In Katong (Book 1) by A.J. Low, illustrated by Drewscape

10. (5) The Great Puptective by Alina Tysoe

This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books, Book Bar, Afterimage, Pagesetters Services and Closetful of Books bookstores.