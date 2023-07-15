The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers July 15

Fiction
1. (2) Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood
2. (4) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa
3. (3) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood
4. (-) Final Offer by Lauren Asher
5. (5) The Boy And The Dog by Seishu Hase
6. (1) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
7. (-) It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover
8. (7) The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas
9. (6) Klara And The Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro
10. (-) The Queen’s Gambit by Walter Tevis / (-) Love Your Life by Sophie Kinsella
Non-Fiction
1. (-) Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record Of BTS by BTS and Myeongseok Kang
2. (1) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim
3. (2) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim
4. (-) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli
5. (-) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee
6. (4) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson
7. (5) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki
8. (3) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson
9. (9) Self-Love For Small Town Girls by Lang Leav
10. (8) Big Panda And Tiny Dragon by James Norbury
Children’s
1. (1) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey
2. (2) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic
3. (3) A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder by Holly Jackson
4. (7) Cat Kid Comic Club #4: Collaborations by Dav Pilkey
5. (4) Agents Of S.U.I.T. by John Patrick Green and Christopher Hastings
6. (6) Good Girl, Bad Blood by Holly Jackson
7. (-) You’ve Reached Sam by Dustin Thao
8. (5) InvestiGators #6: Heist And Seek by John Patrick Green
9. (10) The 156-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton
10. (8) Robodog by David Walliams
- This is The Sunday Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Popular and Epigram bookstores.