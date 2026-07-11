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Fiction:

D/O by Yashmita Ananthan. PHOTO: AFTERIMAGE

1. (-) Tsubaki Stationery Store by Ito Ogawa; translated by Cat Anderson

2. (-) D/O by Yashmita Ananthan

3. (1) Taiwan Travelogue by Yang Shuang-zi; translated by Lin King

4. (3) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

5. (4) The Ocean Would Paint Me Blue by Zoulfa Katouh

6. (-) East Of Eden by John Steinbeck

7. (10) Strange Houses by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion

8. (-) Strange Pictures by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion

9. (-) The Original Daughter by Jemimah Wei

10. (2) The Keeper Of The Camphor Tree by Keigo Higashino; translated by Jordan Taylor

Non-fiction:

Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn has spent 14 weeks at No. 1. PHOTO: ETHOS BOOKS

1. (1) Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn

2. (2) The Albatross File Unredacted: What The Official Story Leaves Out by Thum Ping Tjin

3. (-) The LinkedIn Playbook For Employees: How To Build Your Professional Brand Without Losing Your Job by James Cheo

4. (-) Neko: Cats Of Japan by Masayuki Oki

5. (5) The Albatross File: Inside Separation edited by Susan Sim

6. (4) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

7. (-) The Courage To Be Disliked by Ichiro Kishimi and Fumitake Koga

8. (8) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel

9. (-) Feng Shui Modern by Cliff Tan

10. (7) Atomic Habits by James Clear

Children’s:

I Can by Ben Lai. PHOTO: EPIPHANY ARTS

1. (-) Investigators: Weather Or Not by John Patrick Green

2. (2) I Can by Ben Lai

3. (-) Chickenpox by Remy Lai

4. (7) Ubin Elephant by Alan John; illustrated by Quek Hong Shin

5. (-) The Great Puptective by Alina Tysoe

6. (-) Would You Rather? Capybara by Asha Swami

7. (-) Bunny Vs Monkey: Intergalactic Monkey Business! by Jamie Smart

8. (-) Robozonic: Dragonfly Rescue by Caline Tan

9. (-) Robozonic: Fishy Tales by Caline Tan

10. (-) Pet Simulator: Mystery And Mayhem by Katherine Noll and Tracey West