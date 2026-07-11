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The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers July 11

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  • The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers list for July 11 features top fiction, non-fiction, and children’s books from multiple bookstores.
  • Fiction bestsellers include titles like Tsubaki Stationery Store by Ito Ogawa and Taiwan Travelogue by Yang Shuang-zi.
  • Non-fiction highlights include Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn and popular children’s books feature Investigators: Weather Or Not by John Patrick Green.

AI generated

Fiction:

D/O by Yashmita Ananthan.

D/O by Yashmita Ananthan.

PHOTO: AFTERIMAGE

1. (-) Tsubaki Stationery Store by Ito Ogawa; translated by Cat Anderson
2. (-) D/O by Yashmita Ananthan
3. (1) Taiwan Travelogue by Yang Shuang-zi; translated by Lin King
4. (3) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir
5. (4) The Ocean Would Paint Me Blue by Zoulfa Katouh
6. (-) East Of Eden by John Steinbeck
7. (10) Strange Houses by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion
8. (-) Strange Pictures by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion
9. (-) The Original Daughter by Jemimah Wei
10. (2) The Keeper Of The Camphor Tree by Keigo Higashino; translated by Jordan Taylor

Non-fiction:

Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn has spent 14 weeks at No. 1.

Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn has spent 14 weeks at No. 1.

PHOTO: ETHOS BOOKS

1. (1) Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn
2. (2) The Albatross File Unredacted: What The Official Story Leaves Out by Thum Ping Tjin
3. (-) The LinkedIn Playbook For Employees: How To Build Your Professional Brand Without Losing Your Job by James Cheo
4. (-) Neko: Cats Of Japan by Masayuki Oki
5. (5) The Albatross File: Inside Separation edited by Susan Sim
6. (4) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn
7. (-) The Courage To Be Disliked by Ichiro Kishimi and Fumitake Koga
8. (8) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel
9. (-) Feng Shui Modern by Cliff Tan
10. (7) Atomic Habits by James Clear

Children’s:

I Can by Ben Lai.

I Can by Ben Lai.

PHOTO: EPIPHANY ARTS

1. (-) Investigators: Weather Or Not by John Patrick Green
2. (2) I Can by Ben Lai
3. (-) Chickenpox by Remy Lai
4. (7) Ubin Elephant by Alan John; illustrated by Quek Hong Shin
5. (-) The Great Puptective by Alina Tysoe
6. (-) Would You Rather? Capybara by Asha Swami
7. (-) Bunny Vs Monkey: Intergalactic Monkey Business! by Jamie Smart
8. (-) Robozonic: Dragonfly Rescue by Caline Tan
9. (-) Robozonic: Fishy Tales by Caline Tan
10. (-) Pet Simulator: Mystery And Mayhem by Katherine Noll and Tracey West

  • This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books, Book Bar, Afterimage, Pagesetters Services and Closetful of Books bookstores.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.