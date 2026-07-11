The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers July 11
- The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers list for July 11 features top fiction, non-fiction, and children’s books from multiple bookstores.
- Fiction bestsellers include titles like Tsubaki Stationery Store by Ito Ogawa and Taiwan Travelogue by Yang Shuang-zi.
- Non-fiction highlights include Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn and popular children’s books feature Investigators: Weather Or Not by John Patrick Green.
AI generated
Fiction:
1. (-) Tsubaki Stationery Store by Ito Ogawa; translated by Cat Anderson
2. (-) D/O by Yashmita Ananthan
3. (1) Taiwan Travelogue by Yang Shuang-zi; translated by Lin King
4. (3) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir
5. (4) The Ocean Would Paint Me Blue by Zoulfa Katouh
6. (-) East Of Eden by John Steinbeck
7. (10) Strange Houses by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion
8. (-) Strange Pictures by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion
9. (-) The Original Daughter by Jemimah Wei
10. (2) The Keeper Of The Camphor Tree by Keigo Higashino; translated by Jordan Taylor
Non-fiction:
1. (1) Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn
2. (2) The Albatross File Unredacted: What The Official Story Leaves Out by Thum Ping Tjin
3. (-) The LinkedIn Playbook For Employees: How To Build Your Professional Brand Without Losing Your Job by James Cheo
4. (-) Neko: Cats Of Japan by Masayuki Oki
5. (5) The Albatross File: Inside Separation edited by Susan Sim
6. (4) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn
7. (-) The Courage To Be Disliked by Ichiro Kishimi and Fumitake Koga
8. (8) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel
9. (-) Feng Shui Modern by Cliff Tan
10. (7) Atomic Habits by James Clear
Children’s:
1. (-) Investigators: Weather Or Not by John Patrick Green
2. (2) I Can by Ben Lai
3. (-) Chickenpox by Remy Lai
4. (7) Ubin Elephant by Alan John; illustrated by Quek Hong Shin
5. (-) The Great Puptective by Alina Tysoe
6. (-) Would You Rather? Capybara by Asha Swami
7. (-) Bunny Vs Monkey: Intergalactic Monkey Business! by Jamie Smart
8. (-) Robozonic: Dragonfly Rescue by Caline Tan
9. (-) Robozonic: Fishy Tales by Caline Tan
10. (-) Pet Simulator: Mystery And Mayhem by Katherine Noll and Tracey West
This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books, Book Bar, Afterimage, Pagesetters Services and Closetful of Books bookstores.