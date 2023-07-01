The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers July 1

Fiction
1. (-) Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood
2. (1) Days At The Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa
3. (5) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa
4. (2) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood
5. (6) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
6. (8) The Boy And The Dog by Seishu Hase
7. (-) Never Never by Colleen Hoover and Tarryn Fisher
8. (3) It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover
9. (-) Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover
10. (-) Eternal Summer Of My Homeland by Agnes Chew
Non-Fiction
1. (8) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim
2. (3) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim
3. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson
4. (2) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee
5. (7) Atomic Habits by James Clear
6. (6) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki
7. (5) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson
8. (9) 12 Rules For Life by Jordan B. Peterson
9. (10) Big Panda And Tiny Dragon by James Norbury
10. (-) Self-Love For Small Town Girl by Lang Leav
Children’s
1. (1) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey
2. (2) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic
3. (3) Agents Of S.U.I.T. by John Patrick Green and Christopher Hastings
4. (-) A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder by Holly Jackson
5. (4) Cat Kid Comic Club #4: Collaborations by Dav Pilkey
6. (5) InvestiGators #6: Heist And Seek by John Patrick Green
7. (-) Good Girl, Bad Blood by Holly Jackson
8. (6) Robodog by David Walliams
9. (8) The 156-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton
10. (-) Keeper Of The Lost Cities #9: Stellarlune by Shannon Messenger
- This is The Sunday Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Popular and Epigram bookstores.