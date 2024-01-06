The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Jan 6

Fiction
1. (2) Days At The Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa
2. (1) The Little Liar by Mitch Albom
3. (-) Wildfire by Hannah Grace
4. (3) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
5. (4) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood
6. (-) King Of Greed by Ana Huang
7. (-) Harris Bin Potter And The Stoned Philosopher by Suffian Hakim
8. (-) Twisted Hate by Ana Huang
9. (-) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
10. (8) Love Redesigned by Lauren Asher
Non-fiction
1. (1) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim
2. (2) Atomic Habits by James Clear
3. (8) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim
4. (3) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson
5. (5) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki
6. (4) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli
7. (7) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson
8. (9) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel
9. (6) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee
10. (10) Surrounded By Vampires by Thomas Erikson
Children’s
1. (1) Cat Kid Comic Club #5: Influencers by Dav Pilkey
2. (2) True Singapore Ghost Stories #27 by Russell Lee
3. (3) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #18: No Brainer by Jeff Kinney
4. (4) Percy Jackson And The Olympians #6: The Chalice Of The Gods by Rick Riordan
5. (-) Wonder by R.J. Palacio
6. (6) Investigators #7: All Tide Up by John Patrick Green
7. (-) A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder by Holly Jackson
8. (5) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey
9. (10) Dork Diaries #15: Not-So-Posh Paris Adventure by Rachel Renee Russell
10. (8) The 169-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton
- This is The Sunday Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.