The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Jan 6

1. (1) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

2. (2) Atomic Habits by James Clear

3. (8) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

4. (3) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

5. (5) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki

6. (4) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

7. (7) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

8. (9) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel

9. (6) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee

10. (10) Surrounded By Vampires by Thomas Erikson

Children’s