The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers Jan 31

Fiction:

The Lives She Carried by Aarti Narayan PHOTO: AUTHOR IN ME

1. (-) The Lives She Carried by Aarti Narayan

2. (1) The Housemaid by Freida McFadden

3. (4) Strange Houses by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion

4. (-) Crime And Punishment by Fyodor Dostoyevsky

5. (-) Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell

6. (-) The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

7. (5) Strange Pictures by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion

8. (3) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

9. (7) Always Remember by Charlie Mackesy

10. (-) East Of Eden by John Steinbeck

Non-Fiction:

Beyond Belonging: Finding Home In Who You Are by Judy Liu PHOTO: PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE SEA

1. (-) Beyond Belonging: Finding Home In Who You Are by Judy Liu

2. (1) The Albatross File: Inside Separation edited by Susan Sim

3. (-) The Myth Of The Asian Century by Bilahari Kausikan

4. (-) Own Your Magic: How To Stand Out Without Selling Out by Cindy Tan

5. (-) This Is Ikigai365: Your Journey To Feeling Alive And Fulfilled Everyday by Akihiro Hasegawa, Rajiv Bajaj, Rati Arora, Shivendu Nadkarni and Sumathy Gajapathy

6. (-) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

7. (6) The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins

8. (5) The Art Of Spending Money by Morgan Housel

9. (3) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel

10. (4) Atomic Habits by James Clear

Children’s:

1. (1) Talons Of Power by Tui T. Sutherland

2. (7) The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins

3. (-) For The Fans! (Kpop Demon Hunters): Official Storybook by Angela Song

4. (10) Big Jim Believes (Dog Man #14) by Dav Pilkey

5. (-) Investigators: Case Files by John Patrick Green

6. (5) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Partypooper (Book 20) by Jeff Kinney

7. (-) Vortex Of The Chaos Dragon by Tracey West

8. (6) KPop Demon Hunters: The Official Poster Book by Random House

9. (-) Darkstalker (Wings Of Fire: Legends Graphic Novel) by Tui T. Sutherland

10. (-) Zakee And The Quiet Magic Of Being You by Shameer Bismilla; illustrated by Seyma Arslan

This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books, Book Bar, Afterimage and Closetful Of Books bookstores.