The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Jan 27

Fiction
1. (1) Days At The Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa
2. (2) King Of Greed by Ana Huang
3. (4) It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover
4. (6) Love Redesigned by Lauren Asher
5. (5) The Little Liar by Mitch Albom
6. (-) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa
7. (-) Final Offer by Lauren Asher
8. (-) You Said I Was Your Favourite by Monica Murphy
9. (9) The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas
10. (-) The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye by Sonny Liew
Non-fiction
1. (-) Collide: Embracing Conflict To Boost Creativity by Tay Guan Hin
2. (2) Atomic Habits by James Clear
3. (4) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli
4. (5) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee
5. (9) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel
6. (2) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim
7. (6) The 48 Laws Of Power by Robert Greene
8. (7) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim
9. (10) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson
10. (8) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki
Children’s
1. (2) True Singapore Ghost Stories #27 by Russell Lee
2. (1) Cat Kid Comic Club #5: Influencers by Dav Pilkey
3. (3) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #18: No Brainer by Jeff Kinney
4. (4) Percy Jackson And The Olympians #6: The Chalice Of The Gods by Rick Riordan
5. (-) Kingdom Of Fantasy #16: The Treasures Of The Kingdom by Geronimo Stilton
6. (5) Investigators #7: All Tide Up by John Patrick Green
7. (6) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey
8. (7) Dork Diaries #15: Not-So-Posh Paris Adventure by Rachel Renee Russell
9. (10) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #17: Diper Overlode by Jeff Kinney
10. (8) The 169-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton
This is The Sunday Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.