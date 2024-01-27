The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Jan 27

1. (2) True Singapore Ghost Stories #27 by Russell Lee

2. (1) Cat Kid Comic Club #5: Influencers by Dav Pilkey

3. (3) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #18: No Brainer by Jeff Kinney

4. (4) Percy Jackson And The Olympians #6: The Chalice Of The Gods by Rick Riordan

5. (-) Kingdom Of Fantasy #16: The Treasures Of The Kingdom by Geronimo Stilton

6. (5) Investigators #7: All Tide Up by John Patrick Green

7. (6) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey

8. (7) Dork Diaries #15: Not-So-Posh Paris Adventure by Rachel Renee Russell

9. (10) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #17: Diper Overlode by Jeff Kinney

10. (8) The 169-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton

This is The Sunday Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.