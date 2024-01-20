The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Jan 20

Fiction
1. (1) Days At The Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa
2. (5) King Of Greed by Ana Huang
3. (2) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
4. (-) It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover
5. (3) The Little Liar by Mitch Albom
6. (4) Love Redesigned by Lauren Asher
7. (-) Murder In The Family by Cara Hunter
8. (7) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
9. (9) The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas
10. (-) The Disappearance Of Patrick Zhou by Ally Chua
Non-fiction
1. (1) Atomic Habits by James Clear
2. (2) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim
3. (-) Little Drops: Cherished Children Of Singapore’s Past by Theresa Devasahayam
4. (5) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli
5. (7) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee
6. (9) The 48 Laws Of Power by Robert Greene
7. (4) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim
8. (3) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki
9. (6) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel
10. (-) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson
Children’s
1. (1) Cat Kid Comic Club #5: Influencers by Dav Pilkey
2. (2) True Singapore Ghost Stories #27 by Russell Lee
3. (3) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #18: No Brainer by Jeff Kinney
4. (4) Percy Jackson And The Olympians #6: The Chalice Of The Gods by Rick Riordan
5. (5) Investigators #7: All Tide Up by John Patrick Green
6. (6) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey
7. (7) DorkDiaries #15: Not-So Posh Paris Adventure by Rachel Renee Russell
8. (8) The 169-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton
9. (-) Dog Man #10: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey
10. (10) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #17: Diper Overlode by Jeff Kinney
This is The Sunday Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.