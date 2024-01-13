The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Jan 13

Fiction
1. (1) Days At The Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa
2. (4) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
3. (2) The Little Liar by Mitch Albom
4. (10) Love Redesigned by Lauren Asher
5. (6) King Of Greed by Ana Huang
6. (5) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood
7. (9) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
8. (-) The Stranger In The Lifeboat by Mitch Albom
9. (-) The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas
10. (-) The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye by Sonny Liew
Non-fiction
1. (2) Atomic Habits by James Clear
2. (1) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim
3. (5) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki
4. (3) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim
5. (6) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli
6. (8) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel
7. (9) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee
8. (7) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson
9. (-) The 48 Laws Of Power by Robert Greene
10. (10) Surrounded By Vampires by Thomas Erikson
Children’s
1. (1) Cat Kid Comic Club #5: Influencers by Dav Pilkey
2. (2) True Singapore Ghost Stories #27 by Russell Lee
3. (3) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #18: No Brainer by Jeff Kinney
4. (4) Percy Jackson And The Olympians #6: The Chalice Of The Gods by Rick Riordan
5. (6) Investigators #7: All Tide Up by John Patrick Green
6. (8) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey
7. (9) Dork Diaries #15: Not-So Posh Paris Adventure by Rachel Renee Russell
8. (10) The 169-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton
9. (-) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic
10. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #17: Diper Overlode by Jeff Kinney
- This is The Sunday Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.