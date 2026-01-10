Straitstimes.com header logo

The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers Jan 10 

Fiction:

Strange Houses by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion.

PHOTO: PUSHKIN PRESS

1. (1)

2. (2) Strange Pictures by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion
3. (3) The Housemaid by Freida McFadden
4. (4) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi; translated by Geoffrey Trousselot
5. (-) East Of Eden by John Steinbeck
6. (5) Always Remember by Charlie Mackesy
7. (-) The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath
8. (10) Crime And Punishment by Fyodor Dostoyevsky
9. (-) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir
10. (-) The Housemaid’s Secret by Freida McFadden

Non-fiction:

The Albatross File: Inside Separation edited by Susan Sim.

PHOTO: ST FILE

1. (1)

2. (2) I Am Not Good Enough by Ismail Gafoor and Low Shi Ping
3. (-) Elevate Your Assets, Elevate Your Wealth by Kelvin Fong
4. (3) The Art Of Spending Money by Morgan Housel
5. (-) The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins
6. (10) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel
7. (-) Never Split The Difference by Chris Voss and Tahl Raz
8. (6) Atomic Habits by James Clear
9. (7) It’s Okay Not To Get Along With Everyone by Dancing Snail; translated by Sandy Joosun Lee
10. (-) Breakneck by Dan Wang

Children’s: 

For The Fans! (KPop Demon Hunters): Official Storybook by Angela Song.

PHOTO: GOLDEN BOOKS

1. (-) For The Fans! (KPop Demon Hunters): Official Storybook by Angela Song
2. (1) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #20: Partypooper by Jeff Kinney
3. (3) Big Jim Believes (Dog Man #14) by Dav Pilkey
4. (-) KPop Demon Hunters: The Official Poster Book by Random House
5. (-) Talons Of Power by Tui T. Sutherland
6. (4) Bunny Vs Monkey: Intergalactic Monkey Business! by Jamie Smart
7. (2) Investigators: Case Files by John Patrick Green
8. (-) The Amazing Generation by Jonathan Haidt and Catherine Price; illustrated by Cynthia Yuan Cheng
9. (-) Darkstalker (Wings Of Fire: Legends Graphic Novel) by Tui T. Sutherland
10. (9) Pokemon Super Duper Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook by Scholastic

  • This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books, Book Bar, Afterimage and Closetful Of Books bookstores.

