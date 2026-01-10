The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers Jan 10 

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Fiction:

Strange Houses by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion. PHOTO: PUSHKIN PRESS

1. (1) Strange Houses by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion

2. (2) Strange Pictures by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion

3. (3) The Housemaid by Freida McFadden

4. (4) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi; translated by Geoffrey Trousselot

5. (-) East Of Eden by John Steinbeck

6. (5) Always Remember by Charlie Mackesy

7. (-) The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath

8. (10) Crime And Punishment by Fyodor Dostoyevsky

9. (-) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

10. (-) The Housemaid’s Secret by Freida McFadden

Non-fiction:

The Albatross File: Inside Separation edited by Susan Sim. PHOTO: ST FILE

1. (1) The Albatross File: Inside Separation edited by Susan Sim

2. (2) I Am Not Good Enough by Ismail Gafoor and Low Shi Ping

3. (-) Elevate Your Assets, Elevate Your Wealth by Kelvin Fong

4. (3) The Art Of Spending Money by Morgan Housel

5. (-) The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins

6. (10) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel

7. (-) Never Split The Difference by Chris Voss and Tahl Raz

8. (6) Atomic Habits by James Clear

9. (7) It’s Okay Not To Get Along With Everyone by Dancing Snail; translated by Sandy Joosun Lee

10. (-) Breakneck by Dan Wang

Children’s:

For The Fans! (KPop Demon Hunters): Official Storybook by Angela Song. PHOTO: GOLDEN BOOKS

1. (-) For The Fans! (KPop Demon Hunters): Official Storybook by Angela Song

2. (1) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #20: Partypooper by Jeff Kinney

3. (3) Big Jim Believes (Dog Man #14) by Dav Pilkey

4. (-) KPop Demon Hunters: The Official Poster Book by Random House

5. (-) Talons Of Power by Tui T. Sutherland

6. (4) Bunny Vs Monkey: Intergalactic Monkey Business! by Jamie Smart

7. (2) Investigators: Case Files by John Patrick Green

8. (-) The Amazing Generation by Jonathan Haidt and Catherine Price; illustrated by Cynthia Yuan Cheng

9. (-) Darkstalker (Wings Of Fire: Legends Graphic Novel) by Tui T. Sutherland

10. (9) Pokemon Super Duper Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook by Scholastic