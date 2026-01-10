The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers Jan 10
Fiction:
1. (1) Strange Houses by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion
2. (2) Strange Pictures by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion
3. (3) The Housemaid by Freida McFadden
4. (4) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi; translated by Geoffrey Trousselot
5. (-) East Of Eden by John Steinbeck
6. (5) Always Remember by Charlie Mackesy
7. (-) The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath
8. (10) Crime And Punishment by Fyodor Dostoyevsky
9. (-) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir
10. (-) The Housemaid’s Secret by Freida McFadden
Non-fiction:
1. (1) The Albatross File: Inside Separation edited by Susan Sim
2. (2) I Am Not Good Enough by Ismail Gafoor and Low Shi Ping
3. (-) Elevate Your Assets, Elevate Your Wealth by Kelvin Fong
4. (3) The Art Of Spending Money by Morgan Housel
5. (-) The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins
6. (10) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel
7. (-) Never Split The Difference by Chris Voss and Tahl Raz
8. (6) Atomic Habits by James Clear
9. (7) It’s Okay Not To Get Along With Everyone by Dancing Snail; translated by Sandy Joosun Lee
10. (-) Breakneck by Dan Wang
Children’s:
1. (-) For The Fans! (KPop Demon Hunters): Official Storybook by Angela Song
2. (1) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #20: Partypooper by Jeff Kinney
3. (3) Big Jim Believes (Dog Man #14) by Dav Pilkey
4. (-) KPop Demon Hunters: The Official Poster Book by Random House
5. (-) Talons Of Power by Tui T. Sutherland
6. (4) Bunny Vs Monkey: Intergalactic Monkey Business! by Jamie Smart
7. (2) Investigators: Case Files by John Patrick Green
8. (-) The Amazing Generation by Jonathan Haidt and Catherine Price; illustrated by Cynthia Yuan Cheng
9. (-) Darkstalker (Wings Of Fire: Legends Graphic Novel) by Tui T. Sutherland
10. (9) Pokemon Super Duper Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook by Scholastic
This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books, Book Bar, Afterimage and Closetful Of Books bookstores.