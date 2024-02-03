The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Feb 3

Fiction
1. (1) Days At The Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa
2. (-) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
3. (2) King Of Greed by Ana Huang
4. (3) It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover
5. (4) Love Redesigned by Lauren Asher
6. (-) The Goodbye Cat by Hiro Arikawa
7. (-) Wildfire by Hannah Grace
8. (5) The Little Liar by Mitch Albom
9. (6) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa
10. (-) The Stranger In The Lifeboat by Mitch Albom
Non-fiction
1. (1) Collide: Embracing Conflict To Boost Creativity by Tay Guan Hin
2. (2) Atomic Habits by James Clear
3. (6) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim
4. (3) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli
5. (9) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson
6. (7) The 48 Laws Of Power by Robert Greene
7. (4) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee
8. (5) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel
9. (-) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson
10. (8) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim
Children’s
1. (1) True Singapore Ghost Stories #27 by Russell Lee
2. (2) Cat Kid Comic Club #5: Influencers by Dav Pilkey
3. (3) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #18: No Brainer by Jeff Kinney
4. (7) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey
5. (5) Kingdom Of Fantasy #16: The Treasures Of The Kingdom by Geronimo Stilton
6. (4) Percy Jackson And The Olympians #6: The Chalice Of The Gods by Rick Riordan
7. (-) Dog Man #10: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey
8. (-) Dog Man #2: Unleashed by Dav Pilkey
9. (6) Investigators #7: All Tide Up by John Patrick Green
10. (8) DorkDiaries #15: Not-So Posh Paris Adventure by Rachel Renee Russell
- This is The Sunday Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Epigram and Book Bar bookstores.