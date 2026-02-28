Fiction:

blood/work: ALLTHETIME 02 by bani haykal, David Wong Hsien Ming and Izyanti Asa’ari PHOTO: AFTERIMAGE

1. (1) Strange Buildings by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion

2. (3) Strange Pictures by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion

3. (2) Strange Houses by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion

4. (-) blood/work: ALLTHETIME 02 by bani haykal, David Wong Hsien Ming and Izyanti Asa’ari

5. (4) Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte

6. (-) Hot Chocolate On Thursday by Michiko Aoyama; translated by E. Madison Shimoda

7. (-) The Housemaid by Freida McFadden

8. (-) Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell

9. (-) The Will Of The Many by James Islington

10. (-) Picking Daisies On Sundays by Liana Cincotti

Non-Fiction:

Policy, Fairness And Compassion by K. Shanmugam PHOTO: ST FILE

1. (1) Policy, Fairness And Compassion by K. Shanmugam

2. (6) The Myth Of The Asian Century by Bilahari Kausikan

3. (2) The Albatross File: Inside Separation edited by Susan Sim

4. (10) Fight Less, Win More by Jonathan B. Smith and Derek Gaunt

5. (-) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel

6. (-) Murdle Volume 1 by G.T. Karber

7. (4) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

8. (9) Never Split The Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It by Christopher Voss and Tahl Raz

9. (3) Chokepoints: American Power In The Age Of Economic Warfare by Edward Fishman

10. (-) Moral Ambition: Stop Wasting Your Talent And Start Making A Difference by Rutger Bregman

Children’s:

Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book by Julia Donaldson PHOTO: MACMILLAN CHILDREN'S BOOKS

1. (-) Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book by Julia Donaldson; illustrated by Axel Scheffler

2. (1) Agents Of S.U.I.T. #04: Sew Much Trouble by John Patrick Green

3. (3) Big Jim Believes (Dog Man #14) by Dav Pilkey

4. (4) For The Fans! (Kpop Demon Hunters): Official Storybook by Angela Song

5. (-) Investigators: Case Files by John Patrick Green

6. (-) The Naturals by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

7. (5) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #20: Partypooper by Jeff Kinney

8. (-) Fearless by Lauren Roberts

9. (-) The 52-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

10. (-) The Gruffalo And Friends Super Sticker Book by Julia Donaldson; illustrated by Axel Scheffler

This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books, Book Bar, Afterimage and Closetful of Books bookstores.