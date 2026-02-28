The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers Feb 28
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Fiction:
1. (1) Strange Buildings by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion
2. (3) Strange Pictures by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion
3. (2) Strange Houses by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion
4. (-) blood/work: ALLTHETIME 02 by bani haykal, David Wong Hsien Ming and Izyanti Asa’ari
5. (4) Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte
6. (-) Hot Chocolate On Thursday by Michiko Aoyama; translated by E. Madison Shimoda
7. (-) The Housemaid by Freida McFadden
8. (-) Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell
9. (-) The Will Of The Many by James Islington
10. (-) Picking Daisies On Sundays by Liana Cincotti
Non-Fiction:
1. (1) Policy, Fairness And Compassion by K. Shanmugam
2. (6) The Myth Of The Asian Century by Bilahari Kausikan
3. (2) The Albatross File: Inside Separation edited by Susan Sim
4. (10) Fight Less, Win More by Jonathan B. Smith and Derek Gaunt
5. (-) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel
6. (-) Murdle Volume 1 by G.T. Karber
7. (4) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson
8. (9) Never Split The Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It by Christopher Voss and Tahl Raz
9. (3) Chokepoints: American Power In The Age Of Economic Warfare by Edward Fishman
10. (-) Moral Ambition: Stop Wasting Your Talent And Start Making A Difference by Rutger Bregman
Children’s:
1. (-) Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book by Julia Donaldson; illustrated by Axel Scheffler
2. (1) Agents Of S.U.I.T. #04: Sew Much Trouble by John Patrick Green
3. (3) Big Jim Believes (Dog Man #14) by Dav Pilkey
4. (4) For The Fans! (Kpop Demon Hunters): Official Storybook by Angela Song
5. (-) Investigators: Case Files by John Patrick Green
6. (-) The Naturals by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
7. (5) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #20: Partypooper by Jeff Kinney
8. (-) Fearless by Lauren Roberts
9. (-) The 52-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths
10. (-) The Gruffalo And Friends Super Sticker Book by Julia Donaldson; illustrated by Axel Scheffler
This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books, Book Bar, Afterimage and Closetful of Books bookstores.