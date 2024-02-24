The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Feb 24

Fiction
1. (1) Crescent City #03: House Of Flame And Shadow by Sarah J. Maas
2. (2) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
3. (3) Days At The Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa
4. (4) It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover
5. (-) What You Are Looking For Is In The Library by Michiko Aoyama
6. (-) Bride by Ali Hazelwood
7. (6) The Goodbye Cat by Hiro Arikawa
8. (10) The Little Liar by Mitch Albom
9. (5) Love Redesigned by Lauren Asher
10. (9) Before We Say Goodbye by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
Non-fiction
1. (4) Atomic Habits by James Clear
2. (1) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim
3. (5) When Things Don’t Go Your Way by Haemin Sunim
4. (6) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson
5. (9) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee
6. (10) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli
7. (-) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson
8. (8) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim
9. (-) The 48 Laws Of Power by Robert Greene
10. (-) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel
Children’s
1. (2) Cat Kid Comic Club #5: Influencers by Dav Pilkey
2. (1) True Singapore Ghost Stories #27 by Russell Lee
3. (4) Kingdom Of Fantasy #16: The Treasures Of The Kingdom by Geronimo Stilton
4. (3) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #18: No Brainer by Jeff Kinney
5. (6) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey
6. (7) Investigators #7: All Tide Up by John Patrick Green
7. (-) Percy Jackson And The Olympians #6: The Chalice Of The Gods by Rick Riordan
8. (-) Wonka by Sibeal Pounder
9. (5) Dog Man #10: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey
10. (-) DorkDiaries #15: Not-So Posh Paris Adventure by Rachel Renee Russell
- This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.