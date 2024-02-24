The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Feb 24

1. (4) Atomic Habits by James Clear

2. (1) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

3. (5) When Things Don’t Go Your Way by Haemin Sunim

4. (6) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

5. (9) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee

6. (10) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

7. (-) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

8. (8) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

9. (-) The 48 Laws Of Power by Robert Greene

10. (-) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel

Children’s