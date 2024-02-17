The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Feb 17

Fiction:
1. (-) House Of Flame And Shadow (Crescent City #03) by Sarah J. Maas
2. (3) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
3. (2) Days At The Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa
4. (-) It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover
5. (5) Love Redesigned by Lauren Asher
6. (1) The Goodbye Cat by Hiro Arikawa
7. (-) The Five People You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom
8. (9) The Stranger In The Lifeboat by Mitch Albom
9. (7) Before We Say Goodbye by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
10. (-) The Little Liar by Mitch Albom
Non-fiction:
1. (2) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim
2. (-) The Antibiotic Tales by Hsu Li Yang and Sonny Liew
3. (-) Builders Of A Nation by Haifaa Younis
4. (1) Atomic Habits by James Clear
5. (8) When Things Don’t Go Your Way by Haemin Sunim
6. (4) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson
7. (-) StrengthsFinder 2.0 by Tom Rath
8. (5) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim
9. (6) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee
10. (3) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli
Children’s:
1. (1) True Singapore Ghost Stories #27 by Russell Lee
2. (2) Cat Kid Comic Club #5: Influencers by Dav Pilkey
3. (3) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #18: No Brainer by Jeff Kinney
4. (4) Kingdom Of Fantasy #16: The Treasures Of The Kingdom by Geronimo Stilton
5. (10) Dog Man #10: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey
6. (5) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey
7. (6) Investigators #7: All Tide Up by John Patrick Green
8. (7) The 169-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton
9. (-) The Moon Over Geylang Serai (Hari Raya In Singapore) by Valerie Pereira
10. (-) The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes by Suzanne Collins
- This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.