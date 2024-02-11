The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Feb 10

Fiction:
1. (-) The Goodbye Cat by Hiro Arikawa
2. (1) Days At The Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa
3. (2) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
4. (8) The Little Liar by Mitch Albom
5. (5) Love Redesigned by Lauren Asher
6. (9) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa
7. (-) Before We Say Goodbye by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
8. (-) Tales From The Cafe by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
9. (10) The Stranger In The Lifeboat by Mitch Albom
10. (-) The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye by Sonny Liew
Non-fiction:
1. (2) Atomic Habits by James Clear
2. (3) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim
3. (4) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli
4. (5) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson
5. (10) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim
6. (7) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee
7. (8) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel
8. (-) When Things Don’t Go Your Way by Haemin Sunim
9. (9) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson
10. (-) Surrounded By Vampires by Thomas Erikson
Children’s:
1. (1) True Singapore Ghost Stories #27 by Russell Lee
2. (2) Cat Kid Comic Club #5: Influencers by Dav Pilkey
3. (3) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #18: No Brainer by Jeff Kinney
4. (5) Kingdom Of Fantasy #16: The Treasures Of The Kingdom by Geronimo Stilton
5. (4) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey
6. (9) Investigators #7: All Tide Up by John Patrick Green
7. (-) The 169-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton
8. (6) Percy Jackson And The Olympians #6: The Chalice Of The Gods by Rick Riordan
9. (10) DorkDiaries #15: Not-So Posh Paris Adventure by Rachel Renee Russell
10. (7) Dog Man #10: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey
- This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.