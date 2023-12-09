The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Dec 9

Fiction
1. (3) The Little Liar by Mitch Albom
2. (2) Days At The Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa
3. (-) Before We Say Goodbye by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
4. (-) The Stranger In The Lifeboat by Mitch Albom
5. (5) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
6. (-) Love Redesigned by Lauren Asher
7. (7) Harris Bin Potter And The Stoned Philosopher by Suffian Hakim
8. (-) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood
9. (-) Dallergut Dream Department Store by Lee Mi-Ye
10. (-) The Cat Who Saved Books by Sosuke Natsukawa
Non-fiction
1. (1) Atomic Habits by James Clear
2. (7) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli
3. (5) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki
4. (3) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim
5. (4) Strictly Business: The Kwek Leng Beng Story by Peh Shing Huei
6. (2) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee
7. (-) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson
8. (-) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel
9. (6) The 48 Laws Of Power by Robert Greene
10. (10) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson
Children’s
1. (-) Cat Kid Comic Club #5: Influencers by Dav Pilkey
2. (-) True Singapore Ghost Stories #27 by Russell Lee
3. (1) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #18: No Brainer by Jeff Kinney
4. (2) Investigators #7: All Tide Up by John Patrick Green
5. (3) Percy Jackson And The Olympians #6: The Chalice Of The Gods by Rick Riordan
6. (6) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey
7. (4) The 169-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton
8. (5) Dork Diaries #15: Not-So-Posh Paris Adventure by Rachel Renee Russell
9. (7) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic
10. (8) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #17: Diper Overlode by Jeff Kinney
This is The Sunday Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.