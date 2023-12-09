The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Dec 9

1. (-) Cat Kid Comic Club #5: Influencers by Dav Pilkey

2. (-) True Singapore Ghost Stories #27 by Russell Lee

3. (1) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #18: No Brainer by Jeff Kinney

4. (2) Investigators #7: All Tide Up by John Patrick Green

5. (3) Percy Jackson And The Olympians #6: The Chalice Of The Gods by Rick Riordan

6. (6) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey

7. (4) The 169-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton

8. (5) Dork Diaries #15: Not-So-Posh Paris Adventure by Rachel Renee Russell

9. (7) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic

10. (8) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #17: Diper Overlode by Jeff Kinney

This is The Sunday Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.