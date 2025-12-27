Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Fiction:

Strange Houses by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion. PHOTO: PUSHKIN PRESS

1. (1) Strange Houses by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion

2. (2) Strange Pictures by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion

3. (3) Always Remember by Charlie Mackesy

4. (7) The Housemaid by Freida McFadden

5. (-) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi, translated by Geoffrey Trousselot

6. (4) Days At The Torunka Cafe by Satoshi Yagisawa, translated by Eric Ozawa

7. (5) The Secret Of Secrets by Dan Brown

8. (9) Flesh by David Szalay

9. (8) Alchemised by SenLinYu

10. (6) The Loneliness Of Sonia And Sunny by Kiran Desai

Non-Fiction:

The collector’s edition of The Albatross File: Inside Separation, edited by Susan Sim and published by ST Press. ST PHOTO: STEPHANIE YEOW

1. (1) The Albatross File: Inside Separation edited by Susan Sim

2. (-) You Won’t See Me: When The Beatles Ghosted Imelda by David Guerrero

3. (4) I Am Not Good Enough by Ismail Gafoor and Low Shi Ping

4. (5) Grow Without Growing Pains by Yap Kwong Weng and Sunil Nambiar

5. (-) Murdle: Volume 1 by G.T. Karber

6. (-) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee, translated by Anton Hur

7. (7) The Art Of Spending Money by Morgan Housel

8. (-) The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins

9. (8) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

10. (6) Elevate Your Assets, Elevate Your Wealth by Kelvin Fong

Children’s:

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Partypooper (Book 20) by Jeff Kinney PHOTO: PUFFIN

1. (1) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Partypooper (Book 20) by Jeff Kinney

2. (2) Big Jim Believes (Dog Man #14) by Dav Pilkey

3. (4) Bunny Vs Monkey: Intergalactic Monkey Business! by Jamie Smart

4. (7) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2026 by National Geographic Kids

5. (6) Investigators: Case Files by John Patrick Green

6. (-) Sunrise On The Reaping by Suzanne Collins

7. (-) Matilda by Roald Dahl

8. (-) The Lone Husky by Hannah Gold

9. (-) A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder by Holly Jackson

10. (-) Charlie And The Christmas Factory by Roald Dahl

This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books, Book Bar, Afterimage and Closetful Of Books bookstores.